system.crash_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about stack traces for fatal errors. The table does not exist in the database by default, it is created only when fatal errors occur.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(DateTime) — Date of the event.
event_time(DateTime) — Time of the event.
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — Timestamp of the event with nanoseconds.
signal(Int32) — Signal number.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread ID.
query_id(String) — Query ID.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.
trace_full(Array(String)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element contains a called method inside ClickHouse server process.
version(String) — ClickHouse server version.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse server revision.
build_id(String) — BuildID that is generated by compiler.
Example
Query:
Result (not full):
See also
- trace_log system table