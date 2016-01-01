columns

Contains information about columns in all tables.

You can use this table to get information similar to the DESCRIBE TABLE query, but for multiple tables at once.

Columns from temporary tables are visible in the system.columns only in those session where they have been created. They are shown with the empty database field.

The system.columns table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):

database (String) — Database name.

(String) — Expression type ( , , ) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined. default_expression (String) — Expression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.

(UInt64) — The size of marks, in bytes. comment (String) — Comment on the column, or an empty string if it is not defined.

(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the column is in the sampling key expression. compression_codec (String) — Compression codec name.

(Nullable(UInt64)) — The scale of approximate numeric data, exact numeric data, integer data, or monetary data. In ClickHouse makes sense only for types. Otherwise, the value is returned. datetime_precision (Nullable(UInt64)) — Decimal precision of DateTime64 data type. For other data types, the NULL value is returned.

Example