system.codecs

Contains information about compression and encryption codecs.

You can use this table to get information about the available compression and encryption codecs

The system.codecs table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):

name (String) — Codec name.

(String) — Codec name. method_byte (UInt8) — Byte which indicates codec in compressed file.

(UInt8) — Byte which indicates codec in compressed file. is_compression (UInt8) — True if this codec compresses something. Otherwise it can be just a transformation that helps compression.

(UInt8) — True if this codec compresses something. Otherwise it can be just a transformation that helps compression. is_generic_compression (UInt8) — The codec is a generic compression algorithm like lz4, zstd.

(UInt8) — The codec is a generic compression algorithm like lz4, zstd. is_encryption (UInt8) — The codec encrypts the data.

(UInt8) — The codec encrypts the data. is_timeseries_codec (UInt8) — The codec is for floating-point time series data.

(UInt8) — The codec is for floating-point time series data. is_experimental (UInt8) — The codec is experimental.

(UInt8) — The codec is experimental. description (String) — A high-level description of the codec.

Example

