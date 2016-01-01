clusters
Contains information about clusters available in the config file and the servers in them.
Columns:
cluster(String) — The cluster name.
shard_num(UInt32) — The shard number in the cluster, starting from 1. May change due to cluster modification.
shard_name(String) — The name of the shard in the cluster.
shard_weight(UInt32) — The relative weight of the shard when writing data.
replica_num(UInt32) — The replica number in the shard, starting from 1.
host_name(String) — The host name, as specified in the config.
host_address(String) — The host IP address obtained from DNS.
port(UInt16) — The port to use for connecting to the server.
is_local(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the host is local.
user(String) — The name of the user for connecting to the server.
default_database(String) — The default database name.
errors_count(UInt32) — The number of times this host failed to reach replica.
slowdowns_count(UInt32) — The number of slowdowns that led to changing replica when establishing a connection with hedged requests.
estimated_recovery_time(UInt32) — Seconds remaining until the replica error count is zeroed, and it is considered to be back to normal.
database_shard_name(String) — The name of the
Replicateddatabase shard (for clusters that belong to a
Replicateddatabase).
database_replica_name(String) — The name of the
Replicateddatabase replica (for clusters that belong to a
Replicateddatabase).
is_active(Nullable(UInt8)) — The status of the
Replicateddatabase replica (for clusters that belong to a
Replicateddatabase): 1 means "replica is online", 0 means "replica is offline",
NULLmeans "unknown".
name(String) - An alias to cluster.
