system.certificates
Description
Contains information about available certificates and their sources.
Columns
version(Int32) — Version of the certificate. Values are 0 for v1, 1 for v2, 2 for v3.
serial_number(Nullable(String)) — Serial Number of the certificate assigned by the issuer.
signature_algo(Nullable(String)) — Signature Algorithm - an algorithm used by the issuer to sign this certificate.
issuer(Nullable(String)) — Issuer - a unique identifier for the Certificate Authority issuing this certificate.
not_before(Nullable(String)) — The beginning of the time window when this certificate is valid.
not_after(Nullable(String)) — The end of the time window when this certificate is valid.
subject(Nullable(String)) — Subject - identifies the owner of the public key.
pkey_algo(Nullable(String)) — Public Key Algorithm defines the algorithm the public key can be used with.
path(String) — Path to the file or directory containing this certificate.
default(UInt8) — Certificate is in the default certificate location.
protocol(String) — Protocol name if certificate is from per-protocol TLS config, otherwise empty.