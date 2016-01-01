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system.certificates

Description

Contains information about available certificates and their sources.

Columns

  • version (Int32) — Version of the certificate. Values are 0 for v1, 1 for v2, 2 for v3.
  • serial_number (Nullable(String)) — Serial Number of the certificate assigned by the issuer.
  • signature_algo (Nullable(String)) — Signature Algorithm - an algorithm used by the issuer to sign this certificate.
  • issuer (Nullable(String)) — Issuer - a unique identifier for the Certificate Authority issuing this certificate.
  • not_before (Nullable(String)) — The beginning of the time window when this certificate is valid.
  • not_after (Nullable(String)) — The end of the time window when this certificate is valid.
  • subject (Nullable(String)) — Subject - identifies the owner of the public key.
  • pkey_algo (Nullable(String)) — Public Key Algorithm defines the algorithm the public key can be used with.
  • path (String) — Path to the file or directory containing this certificate.
  • default (UInt8) — Certificate is in the default certificate location.
  • protocol (String) — Protocol name if certificate is from per-protocol TLS config, otherwise empty.