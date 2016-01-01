blob_storage_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains logging entries with information about various blob storage operations such as uploads and deletes.

Columns:

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

event_date (Date) — Date of the event.

event_time (DateTime) — Time of the event.

event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Time of the event with microseconds precision.

event_type (Enum8) — Type of the event. Possible values: 'Upload' 'Delete' 'MultiPartUploadCreate' 'MultiPartUploadWrite' 'MultiPartUploadComplete' 'MultiPartUploadAbort'

query_id (String) — Identifier of the query associated with the event, if any.

thread_id (UInt64) — Identifier of the thread performing the operation.

thread_name (String) — Name of the thread performing the operation.

disk_name (LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the associated disk.

bucket (String) — Name of the bucket.

remote_path (String) — Path to the remote resource.

local_path (String) — Path to the metadata file on the local system, which references the remote resource.

data_size (UInt32) — Size of the data involved in the upload event.

error (String) — Error message associated with the event, if any.

Example

Suppose a blob storage operation uploads a file, and an event is logged:

In this example, upload operation was associated with the INSERT query with ID 7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972 . The local metadata file store/654/6549e8b3-d753-4447-8047-d462df6e6dbe/tmp_insert_all_1_1_0/checksums.txt refers to remote path rrr/kxo/tbnqtrghgtnxkzgtcrlutwuslgawe in bucket bucket1 on disk disk_s3 , with a size of 259 bytes.

