system.backups
Contains a list of all
BACKUP or
RESTORE operations with their current states and other properties. Note, that table is not persistent and it shows only operations executed after the last server restart.
|Column
|Description
id
|Operation ID, can be either passed via SETTINGS id=... or be randomly generated UUID.
name
|Operation name, a string like
Disk('backups', 'my_backup')
base_backup_name
|Base Backup Operation name, a string like
Disk('backups', 'my_base_backup')
query_id
|Query ID of a query that started backup.
status
|Status of backup or restore operation.
error
|The error message if any.
start_time
|The time when operation started.
end_time
|The time when operation finished.
num_files
|The number of files stored in the backup.
total_size
|The total size of files stored in the backup.
num_entries
|The number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder.
uncompressed_size
|The uncompressed size of the backup.
compressed_size
|The compressed size of the backup.
files_read
|Returns the number of files read during RESTORE from this backup.
bytes_read
|Returns the total size of files read during RESTORE from this backup.
ProfileEvents
|All the profile events captured during this operation.