system.backups

Contains a list of all BACKUP or RESTORE operations with their current states and other properties. Note, that table is not persistent and it shows only operations executed after the last server restart.

ColumnDescription
idOperation ID, can be either passed via SETTINGS id=... or be randomly generated UUID.
nameOperation name, a string like Disk('backups', 'my_backup')
base_backup_nameBase Backup Operation name, a string like Disk('backups', 'my_base_backup')
query_idQuery ID of a query that started backup.
statusStatus of backup or restore operation.
errorThe error message if any.
start_timeThe time when operation started.
end_timeThe time when operation finished.
num_filesThe number of files stored in the backup.
total_sizeThe total size of files stored in the backup.
num_entriesThe number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder.
uncompressed_sizeThe uncompressed size of the backup.
compressed_sizeThe compressed size of the backup.
files_readReturns the number of files read during RESTORE from this backup.
bytes_readReturns the total size of files read during RESTORE from this backup.
ProfileEventsAll the profile events captured during this operation.