backup_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains logging entries with information about
BACKUP and
RESTORE operations.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime) — The date and time of the entry.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.
id(String) — Identifier of the backup or restore operation.
name(String) — Name of the backup storage (the contents of the
FROMor
TOclause).
status(Enum8) — Operation status. Possible values:
'CREATING_BACKUP'
'BACKUP_CREATED'
'BACKUP_FAILED'
'RESTORING'
'RESTORED'
'RESTORE_FAILED'
-
error(String) — Error message of the failed operation (empty string for successful operations).
start_time(DateTime) — Start time of the operation.
end_time(DateTime) — End time of the operation.
num_files(UInt64) — Number of files stored in the backup.
total_size(UInt64) — Total size of files stored in the backup.
num_entries(UInt64) — Number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder, or the number of files inside the archive if the backup is stored as an archive. It is not the same as
num_filesif it's an incremental backup or if it contains empty files or duplicates. The following is always true:
num_entries <= num_files.
uncompressed_size(UInt64) — Uncompressed size of the backup.
compressed_size(UInt64) — Compressed size of the backup. If the backup is not stored as an archive it equals to
uncompressed_size.
files_read(UInt64) — Number of files read during the restore operation.
bytes_read(UInt64) — Total size of files read during the restore operation.
This is essentially the same information that is written in the system table
system.backups:
