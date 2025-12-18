system.background_schedule_pool_log
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
The
system.background_schedule_pool_log table is created only if the background_schedule_pool_log server setting is specified.
This table contains the history of background schedule pool task executions. Background schedule pools are used for executing periodic tasks such as distributed sends, buffer flushes, and message broker operations.
The
system.background_schedule_pool_log table contains the following columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds precision.
query_id(String) — Identifier of the query associated with the background task (Note, it is not a real query, but just a randomly generated ID for matching logs in
system.text_log).
database(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the database.
table(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the table.
table_uuid(UUID) — UUID of the table the background task belongs to.
log_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the background task.
duration_ms(UInt64) — Duration of the task execution in milliseconds.
error(UInt16) — The error code of the occurred exception.
exception(String) — Text message of the occurred error.
The
system.background_schedule_pool_log table is created after the first background task execution.
See Also
- system.background_schedule_pool — Contains information about currently scheduled tasks in background schedule pools.