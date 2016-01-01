system.background_schedule_pool
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about tasks in background schedule pools. Background schedule pools are used for executing periodic tasks such as distributed sends, buffer flushes, and message broker operations.
Columns:
pool(String) — Pool name. Possible values:
schedule— General purpose schedule pool
buffer_flush— Pool for flushing Buffer table data
distributed— Pool for distributed table operations
message_broker— Pool for message broker operations
-
database(String) — Database name.
table(String) — Table name.
table_uuid(UUID) — Table UUID.
query_id(String) — Query ID (if executing now) (Note, it is not a real query, but just a randomly generated ID for matching logs in
system.text_log).
elapsed_ms(UInt64) — Task execution time (if executing now).
log_name(String) — Log name for the task.
deactivated(UInt8) — Whether the task is deactivated (always false, since deactivated tasks are removed from the pool).
scheduled(UInt8) — Whether the task is scheduled for execution.
delayed(UInt8) — Whether the task is scheduled with delay.
executing(UInt8) — Whether the task is currently executing.
Example
See Also
- system.background_schedule_pool_log — Contains history of background schedule pool task executions.