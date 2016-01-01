Skip to main content
azure_queue_settings

Contains information about settings of AzureQueue tables. Available from 24.10 server version.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Table name.
  • table (String) — Database name.
  • name (String) — Setting name.
  • value (String) — Setting value.
  • changed (UInt8) — Whether the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
  • description (String) — Setting description.
  • alterable (UInt8) — Shows whether the setting can be changes via ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY SETTING.
    • 0 — Current user can alter the setting.
    • 1 — Current user can't alter the setting.
  • type (String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value).