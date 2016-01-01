azure_queue_settings
Contains information about settings of AzureQueue tables.
Available from
24.10 server version.
Columns:
database(String) — Table name.
table(String) — Database name.
name(String) — Setting name.
value(String) — Setting value.
changed(UInt8) — Whether the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
description(String) — Setting description.
alterable(UInt8) — Shows whether the setting can be changes via
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY SETTING.
0— Current user can alter the setting.
1— Current user can't alter the setting.
-
type(String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value).