system.azure_queue_metadata_cache
Description
Contains in-memory state of AzureQueue metadata and currently processed rows per file.
Columns
zookeeper_path(String) — Path in zookeeper to metadata
file_path(String) — File path of a file which is being processed
file_name(String) — File name of a file which is being processed
rows_processed(UInt64) — Currently processed number of rows
status(String) — Status of processing: Processed, Processing, Failed
processing_start_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time at which processing of the file started
processing_end_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time at which processing of the file ended
exception(String) — Exception which happened during processing