system.azure_queue_log
Contains log entries with information about files processed by the AzureQueue engine.
It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname
event_date(Date) — Event date of writing this log row
event_time(DateTime) — Event time of writing this log row
database(String) — The name of the database where the queue table (
S3Queueor
AzureQueue) lives.
table(String) — The name of the queue table (
S3Queueor
AzureQueue).
uuid(String) — The UUID of the queue table (
S3Queueor
AzureQueue).
file_name(String) — File name of the processing file.
rows_processed(UInt64) — Number of processed rows.
status(Enum8('Processed' = 0, 'Failed' = 1)) — Status of the processing file.
processing_start_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time of the start of processing the file.
processing_end_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time of the end of processing the file.
exception(String) — Exception message if happened.
commit_id(UInt64) — Id of the transaction in which this file was committed.
commit_time(DateTime) — Time of committing file in keeper (as either failed or processed).
transaction_start_time(DateTime) — Time when the whole processing transaction started.
get_object_time_ms(UInt64) — Time which took us to find the object in object storage.