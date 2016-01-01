asynchronous_metric_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains the historical values for
system.asynchronous_metrics, which are saved once per time interval (one second by default). Enabled by default.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
metric(String) — Metric name.
value(Float64) — Metric value.
Example
See Also
- asynchronous_metric_log setting — Enabling and disabling the setting.
- system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains metrics, calculated periodically in the background.
- system.metric_log — Contains history of metrics values from tables
system.metricsand
system.events, periodically flushed to disk.