asynchronous_inserts

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about pending asynchronous inserts in queue.

Columns:

  • query (String) — Query string.
  • database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • format (String) — Format name.
  • first_update (DateTime64) — First insert time with microseconds resolution.
  • total_bytes (UInt64) — Total number of bytes waiting in the queue.
  • entries.query_id (Array(String)) - Array of query ids of the inserts waiting in the queue.
  • entries.bytes (Array(UInt64)) - Array of bytes of each insert query waiting in the queue.

