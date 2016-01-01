asynchronous_inserts
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about pending asynchronous inserts in queue.
Columns:
query(String) — Query string.
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
format(String) — Format name.
first_update(DateTime64) — First insert time with microseconds resolution.
total_bytes(UInt64) — Total number of bytes waiting in the queue.
entries.query_id(Array(String)) - Array of query ids of the inserts waiting in the queue.
entries.bytes(Array(UInt64)) - Array of bytes of each insert query waiting in the queue.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
- system.query_log — Description of the
query_logsystem table which contains common information about queries execution.
- system.asynchronous_insert_log — This table contains information about async inserts performed.