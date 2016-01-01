asynchronous_insert_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about async inserts. Each entry represents an insert query buffered into an async insert query.

To start logging configure parameters in the asynchronous_insert_log section.

The flushing period of data is set in flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the asynchronous_insert_log server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.

ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.

Columns:

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

event_date (Date) — The date when the async insert happened.

event_time (DateTime) — The date and time when the async insert finished execution.

event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — The date and time when the async insert finished execution with microseconds precision.

query (String) — Query string.

database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.

table (String) — Table name.

format (String) — Format name.

query_id (String) — ID of the initial query.

bytes (UInt64) — Number of inserted bytes.

exception (String) — Exception message.

status (Enum8) — Status of the view. Values: 'Ok' = 1 — Successful insert. 'ParsingError' = 2 — Exception when parsing the data. 'FlushError' = 3 — Exception when flushing the data.

flush_time (DateTime) — The date and time when the flush happened.

flush_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — The date and time when the flush happened with microseconds precision.

flush_query_id (String) — ID of the flush query.

