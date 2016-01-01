Startup Scripts

ClickHouse can run arbitrary SQL queries from the server configuration during startup. This can be useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.

ClickHouse executes all queries from the startup_scripts sequentially in the specified order. If any of the queries fail, the execution of the following queries won't be interrupted.

You can specify a conditional query in the config. In that case, the corresponding query executes only when the condition query returns the value 1 or true .