Users and Roles Settings

The users section of the users.xml configuration file contains user settings.

Note ClickHouse also supports SQL-driven workflow for managing users. We recommend using it.

Structure of the users section:

Password can be specified in plaintext or in SHA256 (hex format).

To assign a password in plaintext (not recommended), place it in a password element. For example, <password>qwerty</password> . The password can be left blank.

To assign a password using its SHA256 hash, place it in a password_sha256_hex element. For example, <password_sha256_hex>65e84be33532fb784c48129675f9eff3a682b27168c0ea744b2cf58ee02337c5</password_sha256_hex> . Example of how to generate a password from shell: PASSWORD= ( b a s e 64 < / d e v / u r a n d o m ∣ h e a d − c 8 ) ; e c h o " (base64 < /dev/urandom | head -c8); echo " (base64</dev/urandom∣head−c8);echo"PASSWORD"; echo -n "$PASSWORD" | sha256sum | tr -d '-' The first line of the result is the password. The second line is the corresponding SHA256 hash.

For compatibility with MySQL clients, password can be specified in double SHA1 hash. Place it in password_double_sha1_hex element. For example, <password_double_sha1_hex>08b4a0f1de6ad37da17359e592c8d74788a83eb0</password_double_sha1_hex> . Example of how to generate a password from shell: PASSWORD= ( b a s e 64 < / d e v / u r a n d o m ∣ h e a d − c 8 ) ; e c h o " (base64 < /dev/urandom | head -c8); echo " (base64</dev/urandom∣head−c8);echo"PASSWORD"; echo -n "$PASSWORD" | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-' The first line of the result is the password. The second line is the corresponding double SHA1 hash.

This setting allows authenticating with SSH keys.

Given a SSH key (as generated by ssh-keygen ) like

The ssh_key element is expected to be

Substitute ssh-ed25519 with ssh-rsa or ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 for the other supported algorithms.

This setting enables or disables using of SQL-driven access control and account management for the user.

Possible values:

0 — Disabled.

1 — Enabled.

Default value: 0.

This setting allows to grant any rights to selected user. Each element of the list should be GRANT query without any grantees specified.

Example:

This setting can't be specified at the same time with dictionaries , access_management , named_collection_control , show_named_collections_secrets and allow_databases settings.

List of networks from which the user can connect to the ClickHouse server.

Each element of the list can have one of the following forms:

<ip> — IP address or network mask. Examples: 213.180.204.3 , 10.0.0.1/8 , 10.0.0.1/255.255.255.0 , 2a02:6b8::3 , 2a02:6b8::3/64 , 2a02:6b8::3/ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:: .

<host> — Hostname. Example: example01.host.ru . To check access, a DNS query is performed, and all returned IP addresses are compared to the peer address.

<host_regexp> — Regular expression for hostnames. Example, ^example\d\d-\d\d-\d\.host\.ru$ To check access, a DNS PTR query is performed for the peer address and then the specified regexp is applied. Then, another DNS query is performed for the results of the PTR query and all the received addresses are compared to the peer address. We strongly recommend that regexp ends with $.

All results of DNS requests are cached until the server restarts.

Examples

To open access for user from any network, specify:

Note It's insecure to open access from any network unless you have a firewall properly configured or the server is not directly connected to Internet.

To open access only from localhost, specify:

You can assign a settings profile for the user. Settings profiles are configured in a separate section of the users.xml file. For more information, see Profiles of Settings.

Quotas allow you to track or limit resource usage over a period of time. Quotas are configured in the quotas section of the users.xml configuration file.

You can assign a quotas set for the user. For a detailed description of quotas configuration, see Quotas.

In this section, you can limit rows that are returned by ClickHouse for SELECT queries made by the current user, thus implementing basic row-level security.

Example

The following configuration forces that user user1 can only see the rows of table1 as the result of SELECT queries, where the value of the id field is 1000.

The filter can be any expression resulting in a UInt8-type value. It usually contains comparisons and logical operators. Rows from database_name.table1 where filter results to 0 are not returned for this user. The filtering is incompatible with PREWHERE operations and disables WHERE→PREWHERE optimization.

You can create any predefined roles using the roles section of the user.xml configuration file.

Structure of the roles section: