Users and Roles Settings
The
users section of the
users.xml configuration file contains user settings.
ClickHouse also supports SQL-driven workflow for managing users. We recommend using it.
Structure of the
users section:
user_name/password
Password can be specified in plaintext or in SHA256 (hex format).
-
To assign a password in plaintext (not recommended), place it in a
passwordelement.
For example,
<password>qwerty</password>. The password can be left blank.
-
To assign a password using its SHA256 hash, place it in a
password_sha256_hexelement.
For example,
<password_sha256_hex>65e84be33532fb784c48129675f9eff3a682b27168c0ea744b2cf58ee02337c5</password_sha256_hex>.
Example of how to generate a password from shell:
PASSWORD=PASSWORD"; echo -n "$PASSWORD" | sha256sum | tr -d '-'
The first line of the result is the password. The second line is the corresponding SHA256 hash.
-
For compatibility with MySQL clients, password can be specified in double SHA1 hash. Place it in
password_double_sha1_hexelement.
For example,
<password_double_sha1_hex>08b4a0f1de6ad37da17359e592c8d74788a83eb0</password_double_sha1_hex>.
Example of how to generate a password from shell:
PASSWORD=PASSWORD"; echo -n "$PASSWORD" | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-'
The first line of the result is the password. The second line is the corresponding double SHA1 hash.
username/ssh-key
This setting allows authenticating with SSH keys.
Given a SSH key (as generated by
ssh-keygen) like
The
ssh_key element is expected to be
Substitute
ssh-ed25519 with
ssh-rsa or
ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 for the other supported algorithms.
access_management
This setting enables or disables using of SQL-driven access control and account management for the user.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
grants
This setting allows to grant any rights to selected user.
Each element of the list should be
GRANT query without any grantees specified.
Example:
This setting can't be specified at the same time with
dictionaries,
access_management,
named_collection_control,
show_named_collections_secrets
and
allow_databases settings.
user_name/networks
List of networks from which the user can connect to the ClickHouse server.
Each element of the list can have one of the following forms:
-
<ip>— IP address or network mask.
Examples:
213.180.204.3,
10.0.0.1/8,
10.0.0.1/255.255.255.0,
2a02:6b8::3,
2a02:6b8::3/64,
2a02:6b8::3/ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff::.
-
<host>— Hostname.
Example:
example01.host.ru.
To check access, a DNS query is performed, and all returned IP addresses are compared to the peer address.
-
<host_regexp>— Regular expression for hostnames.
Example,
^example\d\d-\d\d-\d\.host\.ru$
To check access, a DNS PTR query is performed for the peer address and then the specified regexp is applied. Then, another DNS query is performed for the results of the PTR query and all the received addresses are compared to the peer address. We strongly recommend that regexp ends with $.
All results of DNS requests are cached until the server restarts.
Examples
To open access for user from any network, specify:
It's insecure to open access from any network unless you have a firewall properly configured or the server is not directly connected to Internet.
To open access only from localhost, specify:
user_name/profile
You can assign a settings profile for the user. Settings profiles are configured in a separate section of the
users.xml file. For more information, see Profiles of Settings.
user_name/quota
Quotas allow you to track or limit resource usage over a period of time. Quotas are configured in the
quotas
section of the
users.xml configuration file.
You can assign a quotas set for the user. For a detailed description of quotas configuration, see Quotas.
user_name/databases
In this section, you can limit rows that are returned by ClickHouse for
SELECT queries made by the current user, thus implementing basic row-level security.
Example
The following configuration forces that user
user1 can only see the rows of
table1 as the result of
SELECT queries, where the value of the
id field is 1000.
The
filter can be any expression resulting in a UInt8-type value. It usually contains comparisons and logical operators. Rows from
database_name.table1 where filter results to 0 are not returned for this user. The filtering is incompatible with
PREWHERE operations and disables
WHERE→PREWHERE optimization.
Roles
You can create any predefined roles using the
roles section of the
user.xml configuration file.
Structure of the
roles section:
These roles can also be granted to users from the
users section: