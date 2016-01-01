Query-level Session Settings
There are multiple ways to run statements with specific settings. Settings are configured in layers, and each subsequent layer redefines the previous values of a setting.
The order of priority for defining a setting is:
-
Applying a setting to a user directly, or within a settings profile
- SQL (recommended)
- adding one or more XML or YAML files to
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d
-
Session settings
- Send
SET setting=valuefrom the ClickHouse Cloud SQL console or
clickhouse clientin interactive mode. Similarly, you can use ClickHouse sessions in the HTTP protocol. To do this, you need to specify the
session_idHTTP parameter.
- Send
-
Query settings
- When starting
clickhouse clientin non-interactive mode, set the startup parameter
--setting=value.
- When using the HTTP API, pass CGI parameters (
URL?setting_1=value&setting_2=value...).
- Define settings in the SETTINGS clause of the SELECT query. The setting value is applied only to that query and is reset to the default or previous value after the query is executed.
- When starting
Examples
These examples all set the value of the
async_insert setting to
1, and
show how to examine the settings in a running system.
Using SQL to apply a setting to a user directly
This creates the user
ingester with the setting
async_inset = 1:
Examine the settings profile and assignment
Using SQL to create a settings profile and assign to a user
This creates the profile
log_ingest with the setting
async_inset = 1:
This creates the user
ingester and assigns the user the settings profile
log_ingest:
Using XML to create a settings profile and user
Examine the settings profile and assignment
Assign a setting to a session
Assign a setting during a query
Converting a Setting to its Default Value
If you change a setting and would like to revert it back to its default value, set the value to
DEFAULT. The syntax looks like:
For example, the default value of
async_insert is
0. Suppose you change its value to
1:
The response is:
The following command sets its value back to 0:
The setting is now back to its default:
Custom Settings
In addition to the common settings, users can define custom settings.
A custom setting name must begin with one of predefined prefixes. The list of these prefixes must be declared in the custom_settings_prefixes parameter in the server configuration file.
To define a custom setting use
SET command:
To get the current value of a custom setting use
getSetting() function:
See Also
- View the Settings page for a description of the ClickHouse settings.
- Global server settings