Permissions for Queries
Queries in ClickHouse can be divided into several types:
- Read data queries:
SELECT,
SHOW,
DESCRIBE,
EXISTS.
- Write data queries:
INSERT,
OPTIMIZE.
- Change settings query:
SET,
USE.
- DDL queries:
CREATE,
ALTER,
RENAME,
ATTACH,
DETACH,
DROP
TRUNCATE.
KILL QUERY.
The following settings regulate user permissions by the type of query:
readonly
Restricts permissions for read data, write data, and change settings queries.
When set to 1, allows:
- All types of read queries (like SELECT and equivalent queries).
- Queries that modify only session context (like USE).
When set to 2, allows the above plus:
-
SET and CREATE TEMPORARY TABLETip
Queries like EXISTS, DESCRIBE, EXPLAIN, SHOW PROCESSLIST, etc are equivalent to SELECT, because they just do select from system tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Read, Write, and Change settings queries are allowed.
- 1 — Only Read data queries are allowed.
- 2 — Read data and Change settings queries are allowed.
Default value: 0
After setting
readonly = 1, the user can't change
readonly and
allow_ddl settings in the current session.
When using the
GET method in the HTTP interface,
readonly = 1 is set automatically. To modify data, use the
POST method.
Setting
readonly = 1 prohibits the user from changing settings. There is a way to prohibit the user from changing only specific settings. Also there is a way to allow changing only specific settings under
readonly = 1 restrictions. For details see constraints on settings.
allow_ddl
Allows or denies DDL queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — DDL queries are not allowed.
- 1 — DDL queries are allowed.
Default value: 1
You cannot run
SET allow_ddl = 1 if
allow_ddl = 0 for the current session.
KILL QUERY can be performed with any combination of readonly and allow_ddl settings.