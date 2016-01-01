Composable Protocols

Composable protocols allows more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server. This configuration can co-exist with or replace conventional configuration.

Example:

Example:

where:

plain_http - name which can be referred by another layer

- name which can be referred by another layer type - denotes protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data, set of protocol handlers is predefined: tcp - native clickhouse protocol handler http - http clickhouse protocol handler tls - TLS encryption layer proxy1 - PROXYv1 layer mysql - MySQL compatibility protocol handler postgres - PostgreSQL compatibility protocol handler prometheus - Prometheus protocol handler interserver - clickhouse interserver handler

Note gRPC protocol handler is not implemented for Composable protocols

Example:

If <host> is omitted, then <listen_host> from root config is used.

Example: definition for HTTPS protocol

Example: definition for HTTP (port 8123) and HTTPS (port 8443) endpoints

Example: another_http endpoint is defined for plain_http module