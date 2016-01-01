Composable Protocols
Composable protocols allows more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server. This configuration can co-exist with or replace conventional configuration.
Composable protocols section is denoted as
protocols in configuration xml
Example:
Basic modules define protocol layers
Example:
where:
plain_http- name which can be referred by another layer
type- denotes protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data, set of protocol handlers is predefined:
tcp- native clickhouse protocol handler
http- http clickhouse protocol handler
tls- TLS encryption layer
proxy1- PROXYv1 layer
mysql- MySQL compatibility protocol handler
postgres- PostgreSQL compatibility protocol handler
prometheus- Prometheus protocol handler
interserver- clickhouse interserver handler
-
Note
gRPC protocol handler is not implemented for
Composable protocols
Endpoint (i.e. listening port) is denoted by
<port> and (optional)
<host> tags
Example:
If
<host> is omitted, then
<listen_host> from root config is used.
Layers sequence is defined by
<impl> tag, referencing another module
Example: definition for HTTPS protocol
Endpoint can be attached to any layer
Example: definition for HTTP (port 8123) and HTTPS (port 8443) endpoints
Additional endpoints can be defined by referencing any module and omitting
<type> tag
Example:
another_http endpoint is defined for
plain_http module
Some modules can contain specific for its layer parameters
Example: for TLS layer private key (
privateKeyFile) and certificate files (
certificateFile) can be specified