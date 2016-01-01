Settings Overview

Note XML-based Settings Profiles and configuration files are currently not supported for ClickHouse Cloud. To specify settings for your ClickHouse Cloud service, you must use SQL-driven Settings Profiles.

There are two main groups of ClickHouse settings:

Global server settings

Session settings

The main distinction between both is that global server settings apply globally for the ClickHouse server, while session settings apply to user sessions or even individual queries.

Read about global server settings to learn more about configuring your ClickHouse server at the global server level.

Read about session settings to learn more about configuring your ClickHouse server at the session level.

To view which settings have been changed from their default value:

If you haven't changed any settings from their default value, then ClickHouse will return nothing.

To check the value of a particular setting, specify the name of the setting in your query:

This command should return something like: