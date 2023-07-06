Global Server Settings
This section contains descriptions of server settings that cannot be changed at the session or query level. These settings are stored in the
config.xml file on the ClickHouse server. For more information on configuration files in ClickHouse see "Configuration Files".
Other settings are described in the "Settings" section.
Before studying the settings, we recommend to read the Configuration files section and note the use of substitutions (the
incl and
optional attributes).
allow_use_jemalloc_memory
Allows to use jemalloc memory.
Type:
Bool
Default:
1
asynchronous_heavy_metrics_update_period_s
Period in seconds for updating asynchronous metrics.
Type:
UInt32
Default:
120
asynchronous_metric_log
Enabled by default on ClickHouse Cloud deployments.
If the setting is not enabled by default on your environment, depending on how ClickHouse was installed, you can follow the instruction below to enable or disable it.
Enabling
To manually turn on asynchronous metric logs history collection
system.asynchronous_metric_log, create
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/asynchronous_metric_log.xml with the following content:
Disabling
To disable
asynchronous_metric_log setting, you should create the following file
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/disable_asynchronous_metric_log.xml with the following content:
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
asynchronous_metrics_update_period_s
Period in seconds for updating asynchronous metrics.
Type:
UInt32
Default:
1
auth_use_forwarded_address
Use originating address for authentication for clients connected through proxy.
This setting should be used with extra caution since forwarded addresses can be easily spoofed - servers accepting such authentication should not be accessed directly but rather exclusively through a trusted proxy.
Type:
Bool
Default:
0
background_buffer_flush_schedule_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for performing flush operations for Buffer-engine tables in the background.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
background_common_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for performing a variety of operations (mostly garbage collection) for *MergeTree-engine tables in the background.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
8
background_distributed_schedule_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for executing distributed sends.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
background_fetches_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for fetching data parts from another replica for *MergeTree-engine tables in the background.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
background_merges_mutations_concurrency_ratio
Sets a ratio between the number of threads and the number of background merges and mutations that can be executed concurrently.
For example, if the ratio equals to 2 and
background_pool_size is set to 16 then ClickHouse can execute 32 background merges concurrently. This is possible, because background operations could be suspended and postponed. This is needed to give small merges more execution priority.
You can only increase this ratio at runtime. To lower it you have to restart the server.
As with the
background_pool_size setting
background_merges_mutations_concurrency_ratio could be applied from the
default profile for backward compatibility.
Type:
Float
Default:
2
background_merges_mutations_scheduling_policy
The policy on how to perform a scheduling for background merges and mutations. Possible values are:
round_robin and
shortest_task_first.
Algorithm used to select next merge or mutation to be executed by background thread pool. Policy may be changed at runtime without server restart.
Could be applied from the
default profile for backward compatibility.
Possible values:
round_robin— Every concurrent merge and mutation is executed in round-robin order to ensure starvation-free operation. Smaller merges are completed faster than bigger ones just because they have fewer blocks to merge.
shortest_task_first— Always execute smaller merge or mutation. Merges and mutations are assigned priorities based on their resulting size. Merges with smaller sizes are strictly preferred over bigger ones. This policy ensures the fastest possible merge of small parts but can lead to indefinite starvation of big merges in partitions heavily overloaded by
INSERTs.
Type: String
Default:
round_robin
background_message_broker_schedule_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for executing background operations for message streaming.
Type: UInt64
Default:
16
background_move_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for moving data parts to another disk or volume for *MergeTree-engine tables in a background.
Type: UInt64
Default:
8
background_schedule_pool_size
The maximum number of threads that will be used for constantly executing some lightweight periodic operations for replicated tables, Kafka streaming, and DNS cache updates.
Type: UInt64
Default:
512
backups
Settings for backups, used when writing
BACKUP TO File().
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
allowed_path
|Path to backup to when using
File(). This setting must be set in order to use
File. The path can be relative to the instance directory or it can be absolute.
true
remove_backup_files_after_failure
|If the
BACKUP command fails, ClickHouse will try to remove the files already copied to the backup before the failure, otherwise it will leave the copied files as they are.
true
This setting is configured by default as:
backup_threads
The maximum number of threads to execute
BACKUP requests.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
backups_io_thread_pool_queue_size
The maximum number of jobs that can be scheduled on the Backups IO Thread pool. It is recommended to keep this queue unlimited due to the current S3 backup logic.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
bcrypt_workfactor
Work factor for the bcrypt_password authentication type which uses the Bcrypt algorithm.
Default:
12
cache_size_to_ram_max_ratio
Set cache size to RAM max ratio. Allows lowering the cache size on low-memory systems.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.5
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_num
The maximum number of query processing threads, excluding threads for retrieving data from remote servers, allowed to run all queries. This is not a hard limit. In case if the limit is reached the query will still get at least one thread to run. Query can upscale to desired number of threads during execution if more threads become available.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_ratio_to_cores
Same as
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_num, but with ratio to cores.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
default_database
The default database name.
Type:
String
Default:
default
disable_internal_dns_cache
Disables the internal DNS cache. Recommended for operating ClickHouse in systems with frequently changing infrastructure such as Kubernetes.
Type:
Bool
Default:
0
dns_cache_max_entries
Internal DNS cache max entries.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
10000
dns_cache_update_period
Internal DNS cache update period in seconds.
Type:
Int32
Default:
15
dns_max_consecutive_failures
Max consecutive resolving failures before dropping a host from ClickHouse DNS cache
Type:
UInt32
Default:
10
index_mark_cache_policy
Index mark cache policy name.
Type:
String
Default:
SLRU
index_mark_cache_size
Maximum size of cache for index marks.
A value of
0 means disabled.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
index_mark_cache_size_ratio
The size of the protected queue (in case of SLRU policy) in the index mark cache relative to the cache's total size.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.5
index_uncompressed_cache_policy
Index uncompressed cache policy name.
Type:
String
Default:
SLRU
index_uncompressed_cache_size
Maximum size of cache for uncompressed blocks of
MergeTree indices.
A value of
0 means disabled.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
index_uncompressed_cache_size_ratio
The size of the protected queue (in case of SLRU policy) in the index uncompressed cache relative to the cache's total size.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.5
skipping_index_cache_policy
Skipping index cache policy name.
Type:
String
Default:
SLRU
skipping_index_cache_size
Size of cache for skipping indexes. Zero means disabled.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
5368709120 (= 5 GiB)
skipping_index_cache_size_ratio
The size of the protected queue (in case of SLRU policy) in the skipping index cache relative to the cache's total size.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.5
skipping_index_cache_max_entries
The maximum number of entries in the skipping index cache.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
10000000
io_thread_pool_queue_size
The maximum number of jobs that can be scheduled on the IO Thread pool.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
10000
mark_cache_policy
Mark cache policy name.
Type:
String
Default:
SLRU
mark_cache_size
Maximum size of cache for marks (index of
MergeTree family of tables).
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
5368709120
mark_cache_size_ratio
The size of the protected queue (in case of SLRU policy) in the mark cache relative to the cache's total size.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.5
max_backup_bandwidth_for_server
The maximum read speed in bytes per second for all backups on server. Zero means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_backups_io_thread_pool_free_size
If the number of idle threads in the Backups IO Thread pool exceeds
max_backup_io_thread_pool_free_size, ClickHouse will release resources occupied by idling threads and decrease the pool size. Threads can be created again if necessary.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_backups_io_thread_pool_size
ClickHouse uses threads from the Backups IO Thread pool to do S3 backup IO operations.
max_backups_io_thread_pool_size limits the maximum number of threads in the pool.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
1000
max_concurrent_queries
Limit on total number of concurrently executed queries. Note that limits on
INSERT and
SELECT queries, and on the maximum number of queries for users must also be considered.
See also:
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately. Queries that are already running will remain unchanged.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_concurrent_insert_queries
Limit on total number of concurrent insert queries.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately. Queries that are already running will remain unchanged.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_concurrent_select_queries
Limit on total number of concurrently select queries.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately. Queries that are already running will remain unchanged.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_waiting_queries
Limit on total number of concurrently waiting queries.
Execution of a waiting query is blocked while required tables are loading asynchronously (see
async_load_databases.
Waiting queries are not counted when limits controlled by the following settings are checked:
max_concurrent_queries
max_concurrent_insert_queries
max_concurrent_select_queries
max_concurrent_queries_for_user
max_concurrent_queries_for_all_users
This correction is done to avoid hitting these limits just after server startup.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately. Queries that are already running will remain unchanged.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_connections
Max server connections.
Type:
Int32
Default:
1024
max_io_thread_pool_free_size
If the number of idle threads in the IO Thread pool exceeds
max_io_thread_pool_free_size, ClickHouse will release resources occupied by idling threads and decrease the pool size. Threads can be created again if necessary.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_io_thread_pool_size
ClickHouse uses threads from the IO Thread pool to do some IO operations (e.g. to interact with S3).
max_io_thread_pool_size limits the maximum number of threads in the pool.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
100
max_local_read_bandwidth_for_server
The maximum speed of local reads in bytes per second.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_local_write_bandwidth_for_server
The maximum speed of local writes in bytes per seconds.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_partition_size_to_drop
Restriction on dropping partitions.
If the size of a MergeTree table exceeds
max_partition_size_to_drop (in bytes), you can't drop a partition using a DROP PARTITION query.
This setting does not require a restart of the ClickHouse server to apply. Another way to disable the restriction is to create the
<clickhouse-path>/flags/force_drop_table file.
The value
0 means that you can drop partitions without any restrictions.
This limitation does not restrict drop table and truncate table, see max_table_size_to_drop
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
50
max_remote_read_network_bandwidth_for_server
The maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for read.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_remote_write_network_bandwidth_for_server
The maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for write.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_server_memory_usage
Limit on total memory usage.
The default
max_server_memory_usage value is calculated as
memory_amount * max_server_memory_usage_to_ram_ratio.
A value of
0 (default) means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_server_memory_usage_to_ram_ratio
Same as
max_server_memory_usage but in a ratio to physical RAM. Allows lowering the memory usage on low-memory systems.
On hosts with low RAM and swap, you possibly need setting
max_server_memory_usage_to_ram_ratio larger than 1.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Type:
Double
Default:
0.9
max_build_vector_similarity_index_thread_pool_size
The maximum number of threads to use for building vector indexes.
A value of
0 means all cores.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
cgroups_memory_usage_observer_wait_time
Interval in seconds during which the server's maximum allowed memory consumption is adjusted by the corresponding threshold in cgroups.
To disable the cgroup observer, set this value to
0.
see settings:
Type:
UInt64
Default:
15
cgroup_memory_watcher_hard_limit_ratio
Specifies the "hard" threshold of the memory consumption of the server process according to cgroups after which the server's maximum memory consumption is adjusted to the threshold value.
See settings:
Type:
Double
Default:
0.95
cgroup_memory_watcher_soft_limit_ratio
Specifies the "soft" threshold of the memory consumption of the server process according to cgroups after which arenas in jemalloc are purged.
See settings:
Type:
Double
Default:
0.9
max_database_num_to_warn
If the number of attached databases exceeds the specified value, clickhouse server will add warning messages to
system.warnings table.
Example
Default:
1000
max_table_num_to_warn
If the number of attached tables exceeds the specified value, clickhouse server will add warning messages to
system.warnings table.
Example
Default:
5000
max_view_num_to_warn
If the number of attached views exceeds the specified value, clickhouse server will add warning messages to
system.warnings table.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
10000
max_dictionary_num_to_warn
If the number of attached dictionaries exceeds the specified value, clickhouse server will add warning messages to
system.warnings table.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
1000
max_part_num_to_warn
If the number of active parts exceeds the specified value, clickhouse server will add warning messages to
system.warnings table.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
100000
max_table_num_to_throw
If number of tables is greater than this value, server will throw an exception.
The following tables are not counted:
- view
- remote
- dictionary
- system
Only counts tables for database engines:
- Atomic
- Ordinary
- Replicated
- Lazy
A value of
0 means no limitation.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_replicated_table_num_to_throw
If the number of replicated tables is greater than this value, the server will throw an exception.
Only counts tables for database engines:
- Atomic
- Ordinary
- Replicated
- Lazy
A value of
0 means no limitation.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_dictionary_num_to_throw
If the number of dictionaries is greater than this value, the server will throw an exception.
Only counts tables for database engines:
- Atomic
- Ordinary
- Replicated
- Lazy
A value of
0 means no limitation.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_view_num_to_throw
If the number of views is greater than this value, the server will throw an exception.
Only counts tables for database engines:
- Atomic
- Ordinary
- Replicated
- Lazy
A value of
0 means no limitation.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_database_num_to_throw
If the number of databases is greater than this value, the server will throw an exception.
A value of
0 (default) means no limitation.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_temporary_data_on_disk_size
The maximum amount of storage that could be used for external aggregation, joins or sorting. Queries that exceed this limit will fail with an exception.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
See also:
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_thread_pool_free_size
If the number of idle threads in the Global Thread pool is greater than
max_thread_pool_free_size, then ClickHouse releases resources occupied by some threads and the pool size is decreased. Threads can be created again if necessary.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
0
max_thread_pool_size
ClickHouse uses threads from the Global Thread pool to process queries. If there is no idle thread to process a query, then a new thread is created in the pool.
max_thread_pool_size limits the maximum number of threads in the pool.
Example
Type:
UInt64
Default:
10000
mmap_cache_size
Sets the cache size (in bytes) for mapped files. This setting allows avoiding frequent open/close calls (which are very expensive due to consequent page faults), and to reuse mappings from several threads and queries. The setting value is the number of mapped regions (usually equal to the number of mapped files).
The amount of data in mapped files can be monitored in the following system tables with the following metrics:
|System Table
|Metric
system.metrics and
system.metric_log
MMappedFiles and
MMappedFileBytes
system.asynchronous_metrics_log
MMapCacheCells
system.events,
system.processes,
system.query_log,
system.query_thread_log,
system.query_views_log
CreatedReadBufferMMap,
CreatedReadBufferMMapFailed,
MMappedFileCacheHits,
MMappedFileCacheMisses
The amount of data in mapped files does not consume memory directly and is not accounted for in query or server memory usage — because this memory can be discarded similar to the OS page cache. The cache is dropped (the files are closed) automatically on the removal of old parts in tables of the MergeTree family, also it can be dropped manually by the
SYSTEM DROP MMAP CACHE query.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
1000
restore_threads
The maximum number of threads to execute RESTORE requests.
Type: UInt64
Default:
16
show_addresses_in_stack_traces
If it is set true will show addresses in stack traces
Type:
Bool
Default:
1
shutdown_wait_unfinished_queries
If set true ClickHouse will wait for running queries finish before shutdown.
Type:
Bool
Default:
0
table_engines_require_grant
If set to true, users require a grant to create a table with a specific engine e.g.
GRANT TABLE ENGINE ON TinyLog to user.
By default, for backward compatibility creating table with a specific table engine ignores grant, however you can change this behaviour by setting this to true.
Type:
Bool
Default:
false
temporary_data_in_cache
With this option, temporary data will be stored in the cache for the particular disk.
In this section, you should specify the disk name with the type
cache.
In that case, the cache and temporary data will share the same space, and the disk cache can be evicted to create temporary data.
Only one option can be used to configure temporary data storage:
tmp_path ,
tmp_policy,
temporary_data_in_cache.
Example
Both the cache for
local_disk, and temporary data will be stored in
/tiny_local_cache on the filesystem, managed by
tiny_local_cache.
Type:
String
Default: ""
thread_pool_queue_size
TThe maximum number of jobs that can be scheduled on the Global Thread pool. Increasing queue size leads to larger memory usage. It is recommended to keep this value equal to
max_thread_pool_size.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Example
Type: UInt64
Default:
10000
tmp_policy
Policy for storage with temporary data. For more information see the MergeTree Table Engine documentation.
- Only one option can be used to configure temporary data storage:
tmp_path,
tmp_policy,
temporary_data_in_cache.
move_factor,
keep_free_space_bytes,
max_data_part_size_bytesand are ignored.
- Policy should have exactly one volume with local disks.
Example
When
/disk1 is full, temporary data will be stored on
/disk2.
Type: String
Default: ""
uncompressed_cache_policy
Uncompressed cache policy name.
Type: String
Default:
SLRU
uncompressed_cache_size
Maximum cache size (in bytes) for uncompressed data used by table engines from the MergeTree family.
There is one shared cache for the server. Memory is allocated on demand. The cache is used if the option use_uncompressed_cache is enabled.
The uncompressed cache is advantageous for very short queries in individual cases.
A value of
0 means disabled.
This setting can be modified at runtime and will take effect immediately.
Type: UInt64
Default:
0
uncompressed_cache_size_ratio
The size of the protected queue (in case of SLRU policy) in the uncompressed cache relative to the cache's total size.
Type: Double
Default:
0.5
builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval
The interval in seconds before reloading built-in dictionaries.
ClickHouse reloads built-in dictionaries every x seconds. This makes it possible to edit dictionaries "on the fly" without restarting the server.
Example
Type: UInt64
Default:
3600
compression
Data compression settings for MergeTree-engine tables.
We recommend not changing this if you have just started using ClickHouse.
Configuration template:
<case> fields:
min_part_size– The minimum size of a data part.
min_part_size_ratio– The ratio of the data part size to the table size.
method– Compression method. Acceptable values:
lz4,
lz4hc,
zstd,
deflate_qpl.
level– Compression level. See Codecs.
You can configure multiple
<case> sections.
Actions when conditions are met:
- If a data part matches a condition set, ClickHouse uses the specified compression method.
- If a data part matches multiple condition sets, ClickHouse uses the first matched condition set.
If no conditions are met for a data part, ClickHouse uses the
lz4 compression.
Example
encryption
Configures a command to obtain a key to be used by encryption codecs. Key (or keys) should be written in environment variables or set in the configuration file.
Keys can be hex or string with a length equal to 16 bytes.
Example
Loading from config:
Storing keys in the configuration file is not recommended. It isn't secure. You can move the keys into a separate config file on a secure disk and put a symlink to that config file to
config.d/ folder.
Loading from config, when the key is in hex:
Loading key from the environment variable:
Here
current_key_id sets the current key for encryption, and all specified keys can be used for decryption.
Each of these methods can be applied for multiple keys:
Here
current_key_id shows current key for encryption.
Also, users can add nonce that must be 12 bytes long (by default encryption and decryption processes use nonce that consists of zero bytes):
Or it can be set in hex:
Everything mentioned above can be applied for
aes_256_gcm_siv (but the key must be 32 bytes long).
error_log
It is disabled by default.
Enabling
To manually turn on error history collection
system.error_log, create
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/error_log.xml with the following content:
Disabling
To disable
error_log setting, you should create the following file
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/disable_error_log.xml with the following content:
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
custom_settings_prefixes
List of prefixes for custom settings. The prefixes must be separated with commas.
Example
See Also
core_dump
Configures soft limit for core dump file size.
Hard limit is configured via system tools
Example
Default:
1073741824
database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec
The delay during which a dropped table can be restored using the
UNDROP statement. If
DROP TABLE ran with a
SYNC modifier, the setting is ignored.
The default for this setting is
480 (8 minutes).
Default:
480
database_catalog_unused_dir_hide_timeout_sec
Parameter of a task that cleans up garbage from
store/ directory.
If some subdirectory is not used by clickhouse-server and this directory was not modified for last
database_catalog_unused_dir_hide_timeout_sec seconds, the task will "hide" this directory by
removing all access rights. It also works for directories that clickhouse-server does not
expect to see inside
store/.
A value of
0 means "immediately".
Default:
3600 (1 hour)
database_catalog_unused_dir_rm_timeout_sec
Parameter of a task that cleans up garbage from
store/ directory.
If some subdirectory is not used by clickhouse-server and it was previously "hidden"
(see database_catalog_unused_dir_hide_timeout_sec)
and this directory was not modified for last
database_catalog_unused_dir_rm_timeout_sec seconds, the task will remove this directory.
It also works for directories that clickhouse-server does not
expect to see inside
store/.
A value of
0 means "never". The default value corresponds to 30 days.
Default:
2592000 (30 days).
database_catalog_drop_error_cooldown_sec
In case of a failed table drop, ClickHouse will wait for this time-out before retrying the operation.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
5
database_catalog_drop_table_concurrency
The size of the threadpool used for dropping tables.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
16
database_catalog_unused_dir_cleanup_period_sec
Parameter of a task that cleans up garbage from
store/ directory.
Sets scheduling period of the task.
A value of
0 means "never". The default value corresponds to 1 day.
Default:
86400 (1 day).
default_profile
Default settings profile. Settings profiles are located in the file specified in the setting
user_config.
Example
default_replica_path
The path to the table in ZooKeeper.
Example
default_replica_name
The replica name in ZooKeeper.
Example
dictionaries_config
The path to the config file for dictionaries.
Path:
- Specify the absolute path or the path relative to the server config file.
- The path can contain wildcards * and ?.
See also:
- "Dictionaries".
Example
user_defined_executable_functions_config
The path to the config file for executable user defined functions.
Path:
- Specify the absolute path or the path relative to the server config file.
- The path can contain wildcards * and ?.
See also:
Example
dictionaries_lazy_load
Lazy loading of dictionaries.
- If
true, then each dictionary is loaded on the first use. If the loading is failed, the function that was using the dictionary throws an exception.
- If
false, then the server loads all dictionaries at startup.
The server will wait at startup until all the dictionaries finish their loading before receiving any connections
(exception: if
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startup is set to
false).
Example
format_schema_path
The path to the directory with the schemes for the input data, such as schemas for the CapnProto format.
Example
graphite
Sending data to Graphite.
Settings:
host– The Graphite server.
port– The port on the Graphite server.
interval– The interval for sending, in seconds.
timeout– The timeout for sending data, in seconds.
root_path– Prefix for keys.
metrics– Sending data from the system.metrics table.
events– Sending deltas data accumulated for the time period from the system.events table.
events_cumulative– Sending cumulative data from the system.events table.
asynchronous_metrics– Sending data from the system.asynchronous_metrics table.
You can configure multiple
<graphite> clauses. For instance, you can use this for sending different data at different intervals.
Example
graphite_rollup
Settings for thinning data for Graphite.
For more details, see GraphiteMergeTree.
Example
google_protos_path
Defines a directory containing proto files for Protobuf types.
Example:
http_handlers
Allows using custom HTTP handlers.
To add a new http handler simply add a new
<rule>.
Rules are checked from top to bottom as defined,
and the first match will run the handler.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Sub-tags
|Definition
url
|To match the request URL, you can use the 'regex:' prefix to use regex match (optional)
methods
|To match request methods, you can use commas to separate multiple method matches (optional)
headers
|To match request headers, match each child element (child element name is header name), you can use 'regex:' prefix to use regex match (optional)
handler
|The request handler
empty_query_string
|Check that there is no query string in the URL
handler contains the following settings, which can be configured by sub-tags:
|Sub-tags
|Definition
url
|A location for redirect
type
|Supported types: static, dynamic_query_handler, predefined_query_handler, redirect
status
|Use with static type, response status code
query_param_name
|Use with dynamic_query_handler type, extracts and executes the value corresponding to the
<query_param_name> value in HTTP request params
query
|Use with predefined_query_handler type, executes query when the handler is called
content_type
|Use with static type, response content-type
response_content
|Use with static type, Response content sent to client, when using the prefix 'file://' or 'config://', find the content from the file or configuration send to client
Along with a list of rules, you can specify
<defaults/> which specifies to enable all the default handlers.
Example:
http_port/https_port
The port for connecting to the server over HTTP(s).
- If
https_portis specified, OpenSSL must be configured.
- If
http_portis specified, the OpenSSL configuration is ignored even if it is set.
Example
http_server_default_response
The page that is shown by default when you access the ClickHouse HTTP(s) server. The default value is "Ok." (with a line feed at the end)
Example
Opens
https://tabix.io/ when accessing
http://localhost: http_port.
http_options_response
Used to add headers to the response in an
OPTIONS HTTP request.
The
OPTIONS method is used when making CORS preflight requests.
For more information, see OPTIONS.
Example:
hsts_max_age
Expired time for HSTS in seconds.
A value of
0 means ClickHouse disables HSTS. If you set a positive number, the HSTS will be enabled and the max-age is the number you set.
Example
mlock_executable
Perform
mlockall after startup to lower first queries latency and to prevent clickhouse executable from being paged out under high IO load.
Enabling this option is recommended but will lead to increased startup time for up to a few seconds. Keep in mind that this setting would not work without "CAP_IPC_LOCK" capability.
Example
include_from
The path to the file with substitutions. Both XML and YAML formats are supported.
For more information, see the section "Configuration files".
Example
interserver_listen_host
Restriction on hosts that can exchange data between ClickHouse servers. If Keeper is used, the same restriction will be applied to the communication between different Keeper instances.
By default, the value is equal to the
listen_host setting.
Example
Type:
Default:
interserver_http_port
Port for exchanging data between ClickHouse servers.
Example
interserver_http_host
The hostname that can be used by other servers to access this server.
If omitted, it is defined in the same way as the
hostname -f command.
Useful for breaking away from a specific network interface.
Example
interserver_https_port
Port for exchanging data between ClickHouse servers over
HTTPS.
Example
interserver_https_host
Similar to
interserver_http_host, except that this hostname can be used by other servers to access this server over
HTTPS.
Example
interserver_http_credentials
A username and a password used to connect to other servers during replication. Additionally, the server authenticates other replicas using these credentials.
interserver_http_credentials must therefore be the same for all replicas in a cluster.
- By default, if
interserver_http_credentialssection is omitted, authentication is not used during replication.
interserver_http_credentialssettings do not relate to a ClickHouse client credentials configuration.
- These credentials are common for replication via
HTTPand
HTTPS.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
user— Username.
password— Password.
allow_empty— If
true, then other replicas are allowed to connect without authentication even if credentials are set. If
false, then connections without authentication are refused. Default:
false.
old— Contains old
userand
passwordused during credential rotation. Several
oldsections can be specified.
Credentials Rotation
ClickHouse supports dynamic interserver credentials rotation without stopping all replicas at the same time to update their configuration. Credentials can be changed in several steps.
To enable authentication, set
interserver_http_credentials.allow_empty to
true and add credentials. This allows connections with authentication and without it.
After configuring all replicas set
allow_empty to
false or remove this setting. It makes authentication with new credentials mandatory.
To change existing credentials, move the username and the password to
interserver_http_credentials.old section and update
user and
password with new values. At this point the server uses new credentials to connect to other replicas and accepts connections with either new or old credentials.
When new credentials are applied to all replicas, old credentials may be removed.
keep_alive_timeout
The number of seconds that ClickHouse waits for incoming requests before closing the connection.
Example
max_keep_alive_requests
Maximal number of requests through a single keep-alive connection until it will be closed by ClickHouse server.
Example
ldap_servers
List LDAP servers with their connection parameters here to:
- use them as authenticators for dedicated local users, who have an 'ldap' authentication mechanism specified instead of 'password'
- use them as remote user directories.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
host
|LDAP server hostname or IP, this parameter is mandatory and cannot be empty.
port
|LDAP server port, default is 636 if
enable_tls is set to true,
389 otherwise.
bind_dn
|Template used to construct the DN to bind to. The resulting DN will be constructed by replacing all
\{user_name\} substrings of the template with the actual user name during each authentication attempt.
user_dn_detection
|Section with LDAP search parameters for detecting the actual user DN of the bound user. This is mainly used in search filters for further role mapping when the server is Active Directory. The resulting user DN will be used when replacing
\{user_dn\} substrings wherever they are allowed. By default, user DN is set equal to bind DN, but once search is performed, it will be updated with to the actual detected user DN value.
verification_cooldown
|A period of time, in seconds, after a successful bind attempt, during which a user will be assumed to be successfully authenticated for all consecutive requests without contacting the LDAP server. Specify
0 (the default) to disable caching and force contacting the LDAP server for each authentication request.
enable_tls
|Flag to trigger use of secure connection to the LDAP server. Specify
no for plain text (
ldap://) protocol (not recommended). Specify
yes for LDAP over SSL/TLS (
ldaps://) protocol (recommended, the default). Specify
starttls for legacy StartTLS protocol (plain text (
ldap://) protocol, upgraded to TLS).
tls_minimum_protocol_version
|The minimum protocol version of SSL/TLS. Accepted values are:
ssl2,
ssl3,
tls1.0,
tls1.1,
tls1.2 (the default).
tls_require_cert
|SSL/TLS peer certificate verification behavior. Accepted values are:
never,
allow,
try,
demand (the default).
tls_cert_file
|path to certificate file.
tls_key_file
|path to certificate key file.
tls_ca_cert_file
|path to CA certificate file.
tls_ca_cert_dir
|path to the directory containing CA certificates.
tls_cipher_suite
|allowed cipher suite (in OpenSSL notation).
Setting
user_dn_detection can be configured with sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
base_dn
|template used to construct the base DN for the LDAP search. The resulting DN will be constructed by replacing all
\{user_name\} and '{bind_dn}' substrings of the template with the actual user name and bind DN during the LDAP search.
scope
|scope of the LDAP search. Accepted values are:
base,
one_level,
children,
subtree (the default).
search_filter
|template used to construct the search filter for the LDAP search. The resulting filter will be constructed by replacing all
\{user_name\},
\{bind_dn\}, and
\{base_dn\} substrings of the template with the actual user name, bind DN, and base DN during the LDAP search. Note, that the special characters must be escaped properly in XML.
Example:
Example (typical Active Directory with configured user DN detection for further role mapping):
listen_host
Restriction on hosts that requests can come from. If you want the server to answer all of them, specify
::.
Examples:
listen_try
The server will not exit if IPv6 or IPv4 networks are unavailable while trying to listen.
Example
listen_reuse_port
Allow multiple servers to listen on the same address:port. Requests will be routed to a random server by the operating system. Enabling this setting is not recommended.
Example
Type:
Default:
listen_backlog
Backlog (queue size of pending connections) of the listen socket. The default value of
4096 is the same as that of linux 5.4+).
Usually this value does not need to be changed, since:
- The default value is large enough,
- For accepting client's connections server has separate thread.
So even if you have
TcpExtListenOverflows (from
nstat) non-zero and this counter grows for ClickHouse server it does not mean that this value needs to be increased, since:
- Usually if
4096is not enough it shows some internal ClickHouse scaling issue, so it is better to report an issue.
- It does not mean that the server can handle more connections later (and even if it could, by that moment clients may be gone or disconnected).
Example
logger
The location and format of log messages.
Keys:
|Key
|Description
level
|Log level. Acceptable values:
none (turn logging off),
fatal,
critical,
error,
warning,
notice,
information,
debug,
trace,
test
log
|The path to the log file.
errorlog
|The path to the error log file.
size
|Rotation policy: Maximum size of the log files in bytes. Once the log file size exceeds this threshold, it is renamed and archived, and a new log file is created.
count
|Rotation policy: How many historical log files Clickhouse are kept at most.
stream_compress
|Compress log messages using LZ4. Set to
1 or
true to enable.
console
|Do not write log messages to log files, instead print them in the console. Set to
1 or
true to enable. Default is
1 if Clickhouse does not run in daemon mode,
0 otherwise.
console_log_level
|Log level for console output. Defaults to
level.
formatting
|Log format for console output. Currently, only
json is supported
use_syslog
|Also forward log output to syslog.
syslog_level
|Log level for logging to syslog.
Log format specifiers
File names in
log and
errorLog paths support below format specifiers for the resulting file name (the directory part does not support them).
Column "Example" shows the output at
2023-07-06 18:32:07.
|Specifier
|Description
|Example
%%
|Literal %
%
%n
|New-line character
%t
|Horizontal tab character
%Y
|Year as a decimal number, e.g. 2017
2023
%y
|Last 2 digits of year as a decimal number (range [00,99])
23
%C
|First 2 digits of year as a decimal number (range [00,99])
20
%G
|Four-digit ISO 8601 week-based year, i.e. the year that contains the specified week. Normally useful only with
%V
2023
%g
|Last 2 digits of ISO 8601 week-based year, i.e. the year that contains the specified week.
23
%b
|Abbreviated month name, e.g. Oct (locale dependent)
Jul
%h
|Synonym of %b
Jul
%B
|Full month name, e.g. October (locale dependent)
July
%m
|Month as a decimal number (range [01,12])
07
%U
|Week of the year as a decimal number (Sunday is the first day of the week) (range [00,53])
27
%W
|Week of the year as a decimal number (Monday is the first day of the week) (range [00,53])
27
%V
|ISO 8601 week number (range [01,53])
27
%j
|Day of the year as a decimal number (range [001,366])
187
%d
|Day of the month as a zero-padded decimal number (range [01,31]). Single digit is preceded by zero.
06
%e
|Day of the month as a space-padded decimal number (range [1,31]). Single digit is preceded by a space.
6
%a
|Abbreviated weekday name, e.g. Fri (locale dependent)
Thu
%A
|Full weekday name, e.g. Friday (locale dependent)
Thursday
%w
|Weekday as a integer number with Sunday as 0 (range [0-6])
4
%u
|Weekday as a decimal number, where Monday is 1 (ISO 8601 format) (range [1-7])
4
%H
|Hour as a decimal number, 24 hour clock (range [00-23])
18
%I
|Hour as a decimal number, 12 hour clock (range [01,12])
06
%M
|Minute as a decimal number (range [00,59])
32
%S
|Second as a decimal number (range [00,60])
07
%c
|Standard date and time string, e.g. Sun Oct 17 04:41:13 2010 (locale dependent)
Thu Jul 6 18:32:07 2023
%x
|Localized date representation (locale dependent)
07/06/23
%X
|Localized time representation, e.g. 18:40:20 or 6:40:20 PM (locale dependent)
18:32:07
%D
|Short MM/DD/YY date, equivalent to %m/%d/%y
07/06/23
%F
|Short YYYY-MM-DD date, equivalent to %Y-%m-%d
2023-07-06
%r
|Localized 12-hour clock time (locale dependent)
06:32:07 PM
%R
|Equivalent to "%H:%M"
18:32
%T
|Equivalent to "%H:%M:%S" (the ISO 8601 time format)
18:32:07
%p
|Localized a.m. or p.m. designation (locale dependent)
PM
%z
|Offset from UTC in the ISO 8601 format (e.g. -0430), or no characters if the time zone information is not available
+0800
%Z
|Locale-dependent time zone name or abbreviation, or no characters if the time zone information is not available
Z AWST
Example
To print log messages only in the console:
Per-level Overrides
The log level of individual log names can be overridden. For example, to mute all messages of loggers "Backup" and "RBAC".
syslog
To write log messages additionally to syslog:
Keys for
<syslog>:
|Key
|Description
address
|The address of syslog in format
host\[:port\]. If omitted, the local daemon is used.
hostname
|The name of the host from which logs are send (optional).
facility
|The syslog facility keyword. Must be specified uppercase with a "LOG_" prefix, e.g.
LOG_USER,
LOG_DAEMON,
LOG_LOCAL3, etc. Default:
LOG_USER if
address is specified,
LOG_DAEMON otherwise.
format
|Log message format. Possible values:
bsd and
syslog.
Log formats
You can specify the log format that will be outputted in the console log. Currently, only JSON is supported.
Example
Here is an example of an output JSON log:
To enable JSON logging support, use the following snippet:
Renaming keys for JSON logs
Key names can be modified by changing tag values inside the
<names> tag. For example, to change
DATE_TIME to
MY_DATE_TIME, you can use
<date_time>MY_DATE_TIME</date_time>.
Omitting keys for JSON logs
Log properties can be omitted by commenting out the property. For example, if you do not want your log to print
query_id, you can comment out the
<query_id> tag.
send_crash_reports
Settings for opt-in sending of crash reports to the ClickHouse core developers team via Sentry.
Enabling it, especially in pre-production environments, is highly appreciated.
The server will need access to the public internet via IPv4 (at the time of writing IPv6 is not supported by Sentry) for this feature to function properly.
Keys:
|Key
|Description
enabled
|Boolean flag to enable the feature,
false by default. Set to
true to allow sending crash reports.
send_logical_errors
LOGICAL_ERROR is like an
assert, it is a bug in ClickHouse. This boolean flag enables sending this exceptions to sentry (Default:
false).
endpoint
|You can override the Sentry endpoint URL for sending crash reports. It can be either a separate Sentry account or your self-hosted Sentry instance. Use the Sentry DSN syntax.
anonymize
|Avoid attaching the server hostname to the crash report.
http_proxy
|Configure HTTP proxy for sending crash reports.
debug
|Sets the Sentry client into debug mode.
tmp_path
|Filesystem path for temporary crash report state.
environment
|An arbitrary name of an environment in which the ClickHouse server is running. It will be mentioned in each crash report. The default value is
test or
prod depending on the version of ClickHouse.
Recommended usage
ssh_server
The public part of the host key will be written to the known_hosts file on the SSH client side on the first connect.
Host Key Configurations are inactive by default. Uncomment the host key configurations, and provide the path to the respective ssh key to active them:
Example:
tcp_ssh_port
Port for the SSH server which allows the user to connect and execute queries in an interactive fashion using the embedded client over the PTY.
Example:
storage_configuration
Allows for multi-disk configuration of storage.
Storage configuration follows the structure:
Configuration of disks
Configuration of
disks follows the structure given below:
The sub-tags above define the following settings for
disks:
|Setting
|Description
<disk_name_N>
|The name of the disk, which should be unique.
path
|The path to which server data will be stored (
data and
shadow catalogues). It should end with
/
keep_free_space_bytes
|Size of the reserved free space on disk.
The order of the disks does not matter.
Configuration of policies
The sub-tags above define the following settings for
policies:
|Setting
|Description
policy_name_N
|Name of the policy. Policy names must be unique.
volume_name_N
|The volume name. Volume names must be unique.
disk
|The disk located inside the volume.
max_data_part_size_bytes
|The maximum size of a chunk of data that can reside on any of the disks in this volume. If the merge results in a chunk size expected to be larger than max_data_part_size_bytes, the chunk will be written to the next volume. Basically this feature allows you to store new / small chunks on a hot (SSD) volume and move them to a cold (HDD) volume when they reach a large size. Do not use this option if the policy has only one volume.
move_factor
|The share of available free space on the volume. If the space becomes less, the data will start transferring to the next volume, if there is one. For transfer, chunks are sorted by size from larger to smaller (descending) and chunks whose total size is sufficient to meet the
move_factor condition are selected, if the total size of all chunks is insufficient, all chunks will be moved.
perform_ttl_move_on_insert
|Disables moving data with expired TTL on insertion. By default (if enabled), if we insert a piece of data that has already expired according to the move on life rule, it is immediately moved to the volume / disk specified in the move rule. This can significantly slow down insertion in case the target volume / disk is slow (e.g. S3). If disabled, the expired portion of the data is written to the default volume and then immediately moved to the volume specified in the rule for the expired TTL.
load_balancing
|Disk balancing policy,
round_robin or
least_used.
least_used_ttl_ms
|Sets the timeout (in milliseconds) to update the available space on all disks (
0 - always update,
-1 - never update, default value is
60000). Note, if the disk is only used by ClickHouse and will not be subject to file system resizing on the fly, you can use the
-1 value. In all other cases this is not recommended, as it will eventually lead to incorrect space allocation.
prefer_not_to_merge
|Disables merging parts of the data on this volume. Note: this is potentially harmful and can cause slowdown. When this setting is enabled (don't do this), merging data on this volume is prohibited (which is bad). This allows control of how ClickHouse interacts with slow disks. We recommend not to use this at all.
volume_priority
|Defines the priority (order) in which volumes are filled. The smaller the value, the higher the priority. The parameter values must be natural numbers and cover the range from 1 to N (N is the largest parameter value specified) with no gaps.
For the
volume_priority:
- If all volumes have this parameter, they are prioritized in the specified order.
- If only some volumes have it, volumes that do not have it have the lowest priority. Those that do have it are prioritized according to the tag value, the priority of the rest is determined by the order of description in the configuration file relative to each other.
- If no volumes are given this parameter, their order is determined by the order of the description in the configuration file.
- The priority of volumes may not be identical.
macros
Parameter substitutions for replicated tables.
Can be omitted if replicated tables are not used.
For more information, see the section Creating replicated tables.
Example
replica_group_name
Replica group name for database Replicated.
The cluster created by Replicated database will consist of replicas in the same group. DDL queries will only wait for the replicas in the same group.
Empty by default.
Example
Type: String
Default: ""
remap_executable
Setting to reallocate memory for machine code ("text") using huge pages.
Default:
false
This feature is highly experimental.
Example:
max_open_files
The maximum number of open files.
We recommend using this option in macOS since the
getrlimit() function returns an incorrect value.
Example
max_session_timeout
Maximum session timeout, in seconds.
Default:
3600
Example:
max_table_size_to_drop
Restriction on deleting tables.
If the size of a MergeTree table exceeds
max_table_size_to_drop (in bytes), you can't delete it using a
DROP query or
TRUNCATE query.
A value of
0 means that you can delete all tables without any restrictions.
This setting does not require a restart of the ClickHouse server to apply. Another way to disable the restriction is to create the
<clickhouse-path>/flags/force_drop_table file.
Example
Default: 50 GB.
background_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background merges and mutations for tables with MergeTree engines.
- This setting could also be applied at server startup from the
defaultprofile configuration for backward compatibility at the ClickHouse server start.
- You can only increase the number of threads at runtime.
- To lower the number of threads you have to restart the server.
- By adjusting this setting, you manage CPU and disk load.
Smaller pool size utilizes less CPU and disk resources, but background processes advance slower which might eventually impact query performance.
Before changing it, please also take a look at related MergeTree settings, such as:
number_of_free_entries_in_pool_to_lower_max_size_of_merge.
number_of_free_entries_in_pool_to_execute_mutation.
Example
Type:
Default: 16.
merges_mutations_memory_usage_soft_limit
Sets the limit on how much RAM is allowed to use for performing merge and mutation operations. If ClickHouse reaches the limit set, it won't schedule any new background merge or mutation operations but will continue to execute already scheduled tasks.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Example
merges_mutations_memory_usage_to_ram_ratio
The default
merges_mutations_memory_usage_soft_limit value is calculated as
memory_amount * merges_mutations_memory_usage_to_ram_ratio.
See also:
Default:
0.5.
async_load_databases
Asynchronous loading of databases and tables.
- If
trueall non-system databases with
Ordinary,
Atomicand
Replicatedengine will be loaded asynchronously after the ClickHouse server start up. See
system.asynchronous_loadertable,
tables_loader_background_pool_sizeand
tables_loader_foreground_pool_sizeserver settings. Any query that tries to access a table, that is not yet loaded, will wait for exactly this table to be started up. If load job fails, query will rethrow an error (instead of shutting down the whole server in case of
async_load_databases = false). The table that is waited for by at least one query will be loaded with higher priority. DDL queries on a database will wait for exactly that database to be started up. Also consider setting a limit
max_waiting_queriesfor the total number of waiting queries.
- If
false, all databases are loaded when the server starts.
Example
Default:
false.
async_load_system_database
Asynchronous loading of system tables. Helpful if there is a high amount of log tables and parts in the
system database. Independent of the
async_load_databases setting.
- If set to
true, all system databases with
Ordinary,
Atomic, and
Replicatedengines will be loaded asynchronously after the ClickHouse server starts. See
system.asynchronous_loadertable,
tables_loader_background_pool_sizeand
tables_loader_foreground_pool_sizeserver settings. Any query that tries to access a system table, that is not yet loaded, will wait for exactly this table to be started up. The table that is waited for by at least one query will be loaded with higher priority. Also consider setting the
max_waiting_queriessetting to limit the total number of waiting queries.
- If set to
false, system database loads before server start.
Example
Default:
false.
tables_loader_foreground_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing load jobs in foreground pool. The foreground pool is used for loading table synchronously before server start listening on a port and for loading tables that are waited for. Foreground pool has higher priority than background pool. It means that no job starts in background pool while there are jobs running in foreground pool.
A value of
0 means all available CPUs will be used.
Default:
0
tables_loader_background_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing asynchronous load jobs in background pool. The background pool is used for loading tables asynchronously after server start in case there are no queries waiting for the table. It could be beneficial to keep low number of threads in background pool if there are a lot of tables. It will reserve CPU resources for concurrent query execution.
A value of
0 means all available CPUs will be used.
Default:
0
merge_tree
Fine-tuning for tables in the MergeTree.
For more information, see the MergeTreeSettings.h header file.
Example
metric_log
It is disabled by default.
Enabling
To manually turn on metrics history collection
system.metric_log, create
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/metric_log.xml with the following content:
Disabling
To disable
metric_log setting, you should create the following file
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/disable_metric_log.xml with the following content:
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
latency_log
It is disabled by default.
Enabling
To manually turn on latency history collection
system.latency_log, create
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/latency_log.xml with the following content:
Disabling
To disable
latency_log setting, you should create the following file
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/disable_latency_log.xml with the following content:
replicated_merge_tree
Fine-tuning for tables in the ReplicatedMergeTree. This setting has a higher priority.
For more information, see the MergeTreeSettings.h header file.
Example
opentelemetry_span_log
Settings for the
opentelemetry_span_log system table.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Example:
openSSL
SSL client/server configuration.
Support for SSL is provided by the
libpoco library. The available configuration options are explained in SSLManager.h. Default values can be found in SSLManager.cpp.
Keys for server/client settings:
|Option
|Description
|Default Value
privateKeyFile
|Path to the file with the secret key of the PEM certificate. The file may contain a key and certificate at the same time.
certificateFile
|Path to the client/server certificate file in PEM format. You can omit it if
privateKeyFile contains the certificate.
caConfig
|Path to the file or directory that contains trusted CA certificates. If this points to a file, it must be in PEM format and can contain several CA certificates. If this points to a directory, it must contain one .pem file per CA certificate. The filenames are looked up by the CA subject name hash value. Details can be found in the man page of SSL_CTX_load_verify_locations.
verificationMode
|The method for checking the node's certificates. Details are in the description of the Context class. Possible values:
none,
relaxed,
strict,
once.
relaxed
verificationDepth
|The maximum length of the verification chain. Verification will fail if the certificate chain length exceeds the set value.
9
loadDefaultCAFile
|Wether built-in CA certificates for OpenSSL will be used. ClickHouse assumes that builtin CA certificates are in the file
/etc/ssl/cert.pem (resp. the directory
/etc/ssl/certs) or in file (resp. directory) specified by the environment variable
SSL_CERT_FILE (resp.
SSL_CERT_DIR).
true
cipherList
|Supported OpenSSL encryptions.
ALL:!ADH:!LOW:!EXP:!MD5:!3DES:@STRENGTH
cacheSessions
|Enables or disables caching sessions. Must be used in combination with
sessionIdContext. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
false
sessionIdContext
|A unique set of random characters that the server appends to each generated identifier. The length of the string must not exceed
SSL_MAX_SSL_SESSION_ID_LENGTH. This parameter is always recommended since it helps avoid problems both if the server caches the session and if the client requested caching.
$\{application.name\}
sessionCacheSize
|The maximum number of sessions that the server caches. A value of
0 means unlimited sessions.
|1024*20
sessionTimeout
|Time for caching the session on the server in hours.
2
extendedVerification
|If enabled, verify that the certificate CN or SAN matches the peer hostname.
false
requireTLSv1
|Require a TLSv1 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
false
requireTLSv1_1
|Require a TLSv1.1 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
false
requireTLSv1_2
|Require a TLSv1.2 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
false
fips
|Activates OpenSSL FIPS mode. Supported if the library's OpenSSL version supports FIPS.
false
privateKeyPassphraseHandler
|Class (PrivateKeyPassphraseHandler subclass) that requests the passphrase for accessing the private key. For example:
<privateKeyPassphraseHandler>,
<name>KeyFileHandler</name>,
<options><password>test</password></options>,
</privateKeyPassphraseHandler>.
KeyConsoleHandler
invalidCertificateHandler
|Class (a subclass of CertificateHandler) for verifying invalid certificates. For example:
<invalidCertificateHandler> <name>RejectCertificateHandler</name> </invalidCertificateHandler> .
RejectCertificateHandler
disableProtocols
|Protocols that are not allowed to be used.
preferServerCiphers
|Client-preferred server ciphers.
false
Example of settings:
part_log
Logging events that are associated with MergeTree. For instance, adding or merging data. You can use the log to simulate merge algorithms and compare their characteristics. You can visualize the merge process.
Queries are logged in the system.part_log table, not in a separate file. You can configure the name of this table in the
table parameter (see below).
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Example
path
The path to the directory containing data.
The trailing slash is mandatory.
Example
processors_profile_log
Settings for the
processors_profile_log system table.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
The default settings are:
Prometheus
Exposing metrics data for scraping from Prometheus.
Settings:
endpoint– HTTP endpoint for scraping metrics by prometheus server. Start from '/'.
port– Port for
endpoint.
metrics– Expose metrics from the system.metrics table.
events– Expose metrics from the system.events table.
asynchronous_metrics– Expose current metrics values from the system.asynchronous_metrics table.
errors- Expose the number of errors by error codes occurred since the last server restart. This information could be obtained from the system.errors as well.
Example
Check (replace
127.0.0.1 with the IP addr or hostname of your ClickHouse server):
query_log
Setting for logging queries received with the log_queries=1 setting.
Queries are logged in the system.query_log table, not in a separate file. You can change the name of the table in the
table parameter (see below).
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
If the table does not exist, ClickHouse will create it. If the structure of the query log changed when the ClickHouse server was updated, the table with the old structure is renamed, and a new table is created automatically.
Example
query_metric_log
It is disabled by default.
Enabling
To manually turn on metrics history collection
system.query_metric_log, create
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/query_metric_log.xml with the following content:
Disabling
To disable
query_metric_log setting, you should create the following file
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/disable_query_metric_log.xml with the following content:
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
query_cache
Query cache configuration.
The following settings are available:
|Setting
|Description
|Default Value
max_size_in_bytes
|The maximum cache size in bytes.
0 means the query cache is disabled.
1073741824
max_entries
|The maximum number of
SELECT query results stored in the cache.
1024
max_entry_size_in_bytes
|The maximum size in bytes
SELECT query results may have to be saved in the cache.
1048576
max_entry_size_in_rows
|The maximum number of rows
SELECT query results may have to be saved in the cache.
30000000
- Changed settings take effect immediately.
- Data for the query cache is allocated in DRAM. If memory is scarce, make sure to set a small value for
max_size_in_bytesor disable the query cache altogether.
Example
query_thread_log
Setting for logging threads of queries received with the log_query_threads=1 setting.
Queries are logged in the system.query_thread_log table, not in a separate file. You can change the name of the table in the
table parameter (see below).
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
If the table does not exist, ClickHouse will create it. If the structure of the query thread log changed when the ClickHouse server was updated, the table with the old structure is renamed, and a new table is created automatically.
Example
query_views_log
Setting for logging views (live, materialized etc) dependant of queries received with the log_query_views=1 setting.
Queries are logged in the system.query_views_log table, not in a separate file. You can change the name of the table in the
table parameter (see below).
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
If the table does not exist, ClickHouse will create it. If the structure of the query views log changed when the ClickHouse server was updated, the table with the old structure is renamed, and a new table is created automatically.
Example
text_log
Settings for the text_log system table for logging text messages.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Additionally:
|Setting
|Description
|Default Value
level
|Maximum Message Level (by default
Trace) which will be stored in a table.
Trace
Example
trace_log
Settings for the trace_log system table operation.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
The default server configuration file
config.xml contains the following settings section:
asynchronous_insert_log
Settings for the asynchronous_insert_log system table for logging async inserts.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Example
crash_log
Settings for the crash_log system table operation.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
The default server configuration file
config.xml contains the following settings section:
custom_cached_disks_base_directory
This setting specifies the cache path for custom (created from SQL) cached disks.
custom_cached_disks_base_directory has higher priority for custom disks over
filesystem_caches_path (found in
filesystem_caches_path.xml),
which is used if the former one is absent.
The filesystem cache setting path must lie inside that directory,
otherwise an exception will be thrown preventing the disk from being created.
This will not affect disks created on an older version for which the server was upgraded. In this case, an exception will not be thrown, to allow the server to successfully start.
Example:
backup_log
Settings for the backup_log system table for logging
BACKUP and
RESTORE operations.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Example
blog_storage_log
Settings for the
blob_storage_log system table.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
Example:
query_masking_rules
Regexp-based rules, which will be applied to queries as well as all log messages before storing them in server logs,
system.query_log,
system.text_log,
system.processes tables, and in logs sent to the client. That allows preventing
sensitive data leakage from SQL queries such as names, emails, personal identifiers or credit card numbers to logs.
Example
Config fields:
|Setting
|Description
name
|name for the rule (optional)
regexp
|RE2 compatible regular expression (mandatory)
replace
|substitution string for sensitive data (optional, by default - six asterisks)
The masking rules are applied to the whole query (to prevent leaks of sensitive data from malformed / non-parseable queries).
The
system.events table has counter
QueryMaskingRulesMatch which has an overall number of query masking rules matches.
For distributed queries each server has to be configured separately, otherwise, subqueries passed to other nodes will be stored without masking.
remote_servers
Configuration of clusters used by the Distributed table engine and by the
cluster table function.
Example
For the value of the
incl attribute, see the section "Configuration files".
See Also
remote_url_allow_hosts
List of hosts which are allowed to be used in URL-related storage engines and table functions.
When adding a host with the
\<host\> xml tag:
- it should be specified exactly as in the URL, as the name is checked before DNS resolution. For example:
<host>clickhouse.com</host>
- if the port is explicitly specified in the URL, then host:port is checked as a whole. For example:
<host>clickhouse.com:80</host>
- if the host is specified without a port, then any port of the host is allowed. For example: if
<host>clickhouse.com</host>is specified then
clickhouse.com:20(FTP),
clickhouse.com:80(HTTP),
clickhouse.com:443(HTTPS) etc are allowed.
- if the host is specified as an IP address, then it is checked as specified in the URL. For example:
[2a02:6b8:a::a].
- if there are redirects and support for redirects is enabled, then every redirect (the location field) is checked.
For example:
timezone
The server's time zone.
Specified as an IANA identifier for the UTC timezone or geographic location (for example, Africa/Abidjan).
The time zone is necessary for conversions between String and DateTime formats when DateTime fields are output to text format (printed on the screen or in a file), and when getting DateTime from a string. Besides, the time zone is used in functions that work with the time and date if they didn't receive the time zone in the input parameters.
Example
See also
tcp_port
Port for communicating with clients over the TCP protocol.
Example
tcp_port_secure
TCP port for secure communication with clients. Use it with OpenSSL settings.
Default value
mysql_port
Port for communicating with clients over MySQL protocol.
- Positive integers specify the port number to listen to
- Empty values are used to disable communication with clients over MySQL protocol.
Example
postgresql_port
Port for communicating with clients over PostgreSQL protocol.
- Positive integers specify the port number to listen to
- Empty values are used to disable communication with clients over MySQL protocol.
Example
tmp_path
Path on the local filesystem to store temporary data for processing large queries.
- Only one option can be used to configure temporary data storage:
tmp_path,
tmp_policy,
temporary_data_in_cache.
- The trailing slash is mandatory.
Example
url_scheme_mappers
Configuration for translating shortened or symbolic URL prefixes into full URLs.
Example:
user_files_path
The directory with user files. Used in the table function file(), fileCluster().
Example
user_scripts_path
The directory with user scripts files. Used for Executable user defined functions Executable User Defined Functions.
Example
Type:
Default:
user_defined_path
The directory with user defined files. Used for SQL user defined functions SQL User Defined Functions.
Example
users_config
Path to the file that contains:
- User configurations.
- Access rights.
- Settings profiles.
- Quota settings.
Example
validate_tcp_client_information
Determines whether validation of client information is enabled when a query packet is received.
By default, it is
false:
access_control_improvements
Settings for optional improvements in the access control system.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
users_without_row_policies_can_read_rows
|Sets whether users without permissive row policies can still read rows using a
SELECT query. For example, if there are two users A and B and a row policy is defined only for A, then if this setting is true, user B will see all rows. If this setting is false, user B will see no rows.
true
on_cluster_queries_require_cluster_grant
|Sets whether
ON CLUSTER queries require the
CLUSTER grant.
true
select_from_system_db_requires_grant
|Sets whether
SELECT * FROM system.<table> requires any grants and can be executed by any user. If set to true then this query requires
GRANT SELECT ON system.<table> just as for non-system tables. Exceptions: a few system tables (
tables,
columns,
databases, and some constant tables like
one,
contributors) are still accessible for everyone; and if there is a
SHOW privilege (e.g.
SHOW USERS) granted then the corresponding system table (i.e.
system.users) will be accessible.
true
select_from_information_schema_requires_grant
|Sets whether
SELECT * FROM information_schema.<table> requires any grants and can be executed by any user. If set to true, then this query requires
GRANT SELECT ON information_schema.<table>, just as for ordinary tables.
true
settings_constraints_replace_previous
|Sets whether a constraint in a settings profile for some setting will cancel actions of the previous constraint (defined in other profiles) for that setting, including fields which are not set by the new constraint. It also enables the
changeable_in_readonly constraint type.
true
table_engines_require_grant
|Sets whether creating a table with a specific table engine requires a grant.
false
role_cache_expiration_time_seconds
|Sets the number of seconds since last access, that a role is stored in the Role Cache.
600
Example:
s3queue_log
Settings for the
s3queue_log system table.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Note
database
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the system table.
engine
|MergeTree Engine Definition for a system table.
|Cannot be used if
partition_by or
order_by defined. If not specified
MergeTree is selected by default
partition_by
|Custom partitioning key for a system table.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
partition_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
ttl
|Specifies the table TTL.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
ttl parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
order_by
|Custom sorting key for a system table. Can't be used if
engine defined.
|If
engine is specified for system table,
order_by parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
storage_policy
|Name of the storage policy to use for the table (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
storage_policy parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
settings
|Additional parameters that control the behavior of the MergeTree (optional).
|If
engine is specified for system table,
settings parameter should be specified directly inside 'engine'
flush_interval_milliseconds
|Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
7500
max_size_rows
|Maximal size in lines for the logs. When the amount of non-flushed logs reaches the max_size, logs are dumped to the disk.
1048576
reserved_size_rows
|Pre-allocated memory size in lines for the logs.
8192
buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold
|Threshold for amount of lines. If the threshold is reached, flushing logs to the disk is launched in background.
max_size_rows / 2
flush_on_crash
|Sets whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash.
false
The default settings are:
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startup
This setting allows to specify behavior if
dictionaries_lazy_load is
false.
(If
dictionaries_lazy_load is
true this setting doesn't affect anything.)
If
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startup is
false, then the server
will start loading all the dictionaries at startup and it will receive connections in parallel with that loading.
When a dictionary is used in a query for the first time then the query will wait until the dictionary is loaded if it's not loaded yet.
Setting
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startup to
false can make ClickHouse start faster, however some queries can be executed slower
(because they will have to wait for some dictionaries to be loaded).
If
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startup is
true, then the server will wait at startup
until all the dictionaries finish their loading (successfully or not) before receiving any connections.
Example
Default: true
zookeeper
Contains settings that allow ClickHouse to interact with a ZooKeeper cluster. ClickHouse uses ZooKeeper for storing metadata of replicas when using replicated tables. If replicated tables are not used, this section of parameters can be omitted.
The following settings can be configured by sub-tags:
|Setting
|Description
node
|ZooKeeper endpoint. You can set multiple endpoints. Eg.
<node index="1"><host>example_host</host><port>2181</port></node>. The
index attribute specifies the node order when trying to connect to the ZooKeeper cluster.
session_timeout_ms
|Maximum timeout for the client session in milliseconds.
operation_timeout_ms
|Maximum timeout for one operation in milliseconds.
root (optional)
|The znode that is used as the root for znodes used by the ClickHouse server.
fallback_session_lifetime.min (optional)
|Minimum limit for the lifetime of a zookeeper session to the fallback node when primary is unavailable (load-balancing). Set in seconds. Default: 3 hours.
fallback_session_lifetime.max (optional)
|Maximum limit for the lifetime of a zookeeper session to the fallback node when primary is unavailable (load-balancing). Set in seconds. Default: 6 hours.
identity (optional)
|User and password required by ZooKeeper to access requested znodes.
use_compression (optional)
|Enables compression in Keeper protocol if set to true.
There is also the
zookeeper_load_balancing setting (optional) which lets you select the algorithm for ZooKeeper node selection:
|Algorithm Name
|Description
random
|randomly selects one of ZooKeeper nodes.
in_order
|selects the first ZooKeeper node, if it's not available then the second, and so on.
nearest_hostname
|selects a ZooKeeper node with a hostname that is most similar to the server's hostname, hostname is compared with name prefix.
hostname_levenshtein_distance
|just like nearest_hostname, but it compares hostname in a levenshtein distance manner.
first_or_random
|selects the first ZooKeeper node, if it's not available then randomly selects one of remaining ZooKeeper nodes.
round_robin
|selects the first ZooKeeper node, if reconnection happens selects the next.
Example configuration
See Also
- Replication
- ZooKeeper Programmer's Guide
- Optional secured communication between ClickHouse and Zookeeper
use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper
Storage method for data part headers in ZooKeeper. This setting only applies to the
MergeTree family. It can be specified:
Globally in the merge_tree section of the
config.xml file
ClickHouse uses the setting for all the tables on the server. You can change the setting at any time. Existing tables change their behaviour when the setting changes.
For each table
When creating a table, specify the corresponding engine setting. The behaviour of an existing table with this setting does not change, even if the global setting changes.
Possible values
0— Functionality is turned off.
1— Functionality is turned on.
If
use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1, then replicated tables store the headers of the data parts compactly using a single
znode. If the table contains many columns, this storage method significantly reduces the volume of the data stored in Zookeeper.
After applying
use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1, you can't downgrade the ClickHouse server to a version that does not support this setting. Be careful when upgrading ClickHouse on servers in a cluster. Don't upgrade all the servers at once. It is safer to test new versions of ClickHouse in a test environment, or on just a few servers of a cluster.
Data part headers already stored with this setting can't be restored to their previous (non-compact) representation.
Type: UInt8
Default: 0
distributed_ddl
Manage executing distributed ddl queries (
CREATE,
DROP,
ALTER,
RENAME) on cluster.
Works only if ZooKeeper is enabled.
The configurable settings within
<distributed_ddl> include:
|Setting
|Description
|Default Value
path
|the path in Keeper for the
task_queue for DDL queries
profile
|the profile used to execute the DDL queries
pool_size
|how many
ON CLUSTER queries can be run simultaneously
max_tasks_in_queue
|the maximum number of tasks that can be in the queue.
1,000
task_max_lifetime
|delete node if its age is greater than this value.
7 * 24 * 60 * 60 (a week in seconds)
cleanup_delay_period
|cleaning starts after new node event is received if the last cleaning wasn't made sooner than
cleanup_delay_period seconds ago.
60 seconds
Example
access_control_path
Path to a folder where a ClickHouse server stores user and role configurations created by SQL commands.
See also
Type: String
Default:
/var/lib/clickhouse/access/.
allow_plaintext_password
Sets whether plaintext-password types (insecure) are allowed or not.
Default:
1 (authType plaintext_password is allowed)
allow_no_password
Sets whether an insecure password type of no_password is allowed or not.
Default:
1 (authType no_password is allowed)
allow_implicit_no_password
Forbids creating a user with no password unless 'IDENTIFIED WITH no_password' is explicitly specified.
Default:
1
default_session_timeout
Default session timeout, in seconds.
Default:
60
default_password_type
Sets the password type to be automatically set for in queries like
CREATE USER u IDENTIFIED BY 'p'.
Accepted values are:
plaintext_password
sha256_password
double_sha1_password
bcrypt_password
user_directories
Section of the configuration file that contains settings:
- Path to configuration file with predefined users.
- Path to folder where users created by SQL commands are stored.
- ZooKeeper node path where users created by SQL commands are stored and replicated (experimental).
If this section is specified, the path from users_config and access_control_path won't be used.
The
user_directories section can contain any number of items, the order of the items means their precedence (the higher the item the higher the precedence).
Examples
Users, roles, row policies, quotas, and profiles can be also stored in ZooKeeper:
You can also define sections
memory — means storing information only in memory, without writing to disk, and
ldap — means storing information on an LDAP server.
To add an LDAP server as a remote user directory of users that are not defined locally, define a single
ldap section with the following settings:
|Setting
|Description
server
|one of LDAP server names defined in
ldap_servers config section. This parameter is mandatory and cannot be empty.
roles
|section with a list of locally defined roles that will be assigned to each user retrieved from the LDAP server. If no roles are specified, user will not be able to perform any actions after authentication. If any of the listed roles is not defined locally at the time of authentication, the authentication attempt will fail as if the provided password was incorrect.
Example
top_level_domains_list
Defines a list of custom top level domains to add where each entry is, of the format
<name>/path/to/file</name>.
For example:
See also:
- function
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomand variations thereof, which accepts a custom TLD list name, returning the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain.
total_memory_profiler_step
Sets the memory size (in bytes) for a stack trace at every peak allocation step. The data is stored in the system.trace_log system table with
query_id equal to an empty string.
Default:
4194304.
total_memory_tracker_sample_probability
Allows to collect random allocations and de-allocations and writes them in the system.trace_log system table with
trace_type equal to a
MemorySample with the specified probability. The probability is for every allocation or deallocations, regardless of the size of the allocation. Note that sampling happens only when the amount of untracked memory exceeds the untracked memory limit (default value is
4 MiB). It can be lowered if total_memory_profiler_step is lowered. You can set
total_memory_profiler_step equal to
1 for extra fine-grained sampling.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
0— Writing of random allocations and de-allocations in the
system.trace_logsystem table is disabled.
Default:
0.
compiled_expression_cache_size
Sets the cache size (in bytes) for compiled expressions.
Default:
134217728.
compiled_expression_cache_elements_size
Sets the cache size (in elements) for compiled expressions.
Default:
10000.
display_secrets_in_show_and_select
Enables or disables showing secrets in
SHOW and
SELECT queries for tables, databases, table functions, and dictionaries.
User wishing to see secrets must also have
format_display_secrets_in_show_and_select format setting
turned on and a
displaySecretsInShowAndSelect privilege.
Possible values:
0— Disabled.
1— Enabled.
Default:
0
proxy
Define proxy servers for HTTP and HTTPS requests, currently supported by S3 storage, S3 table functions, and URL functions.
There are three ways to define proxy servers:
- environment variables
- proxy lists
- remote proxy resolvers.
Bypassing proxy servers for specific hosts is also supported with the use of
no_proxy.
Environment variables
The
http_proxy and
https_proxy environment variables allow you to specify a
proxy server for a given protocol. If you have it set on your system, it should work seamlessly.
This is the simplest approach if a given protocol has only one proxy server and that proxy server doesn't change.
Proxy lists
This approach allows you to specify one or more proxy servers for a protocol. If more than one proxy server is defined, ClickHouse uses the different proxies on a round-robin basis, balancing the load across the servers. This is the simplest approach if there is more than one proxy server for a protocol and the list of proxy servers doesn't change.
Configuration template
Select a parent field in the tabs below to view their children:
- <proxy>
- <http> and <https>
|Field
|Description
<http>
|A list of one or more HTTP proxies
<https>
|A list of one or more HTTPS proxies
|Field
|Description
<uri>
|The URI of the proxy
Remote proxy resolvers
It's possible that the proxy servers change dynamically. In that
case, you can define the endpoint of a resolver. ClickHouse sends
an empty GET request to that endpoint, the remote resolver should return the proxy host.
ClickHouse will use it to form the proxy URI using the following template:
\{proxy_scheme\}://\{proxy_host\}:{proxy_port}
Configuration template
Select a parent field in the tabs below to view their children:
- <proxy>
- <http> and <https>
- <resolver>
|Field
|Description
<http>
|A list of one or more resolvers*
<https>
|A list of one or more resolvers*
|Field
|Description
<resolver>
|The endpoint and other details for a resolver
You can have multiple
<resolver> elements, but only the first
<resolver> for a given protocol is used. Any other
<resolver>
elements for that protocol are ignored. That means load balancing
(if needed) should be implemented by the remote resolver.
|Field
|Description
<endpoint>
|The URI of the proxy resolver
<proxy_scheme>
|The protocol of the final proxy URI. This can be either
http or
https.
<proxy_port>
|The port number of the proxy resolver
<proxy_cache_time>
|The time in seconds that values from the resolver should be cached by ClickHouse. Setting this value to
0 causes ClickHouse to contact the resolver for every HTTP or HTTPS request.
Precedence
Proxy settings are determined in the following order:
|Order
|Setting
|1.
|Remote proxy resolvers
|2.
|Proxy lists
|3.
|Environment variables
ClickHouse will check the highest priority resolver type for the request protocol. If it is not defined, it will check the next highest priority resolver type, until it reaches the environment resolver. This also allows a mix of resolver types can be used.
disable_tunneling_for_https_requests_over_http_proxy
By default, tunneling (i.e,
HTTP CONNECT) is used to make
HTTPS requests over
HTTP proxy. This setting can be used to disable it.
no_proxy
By default, all requests will go through the proxy. In order to disable it for specific hosts, the
no_proxy variable must be set.
It can be set inside the
<proxy> clause for list and remote resolvers and as an environment variable for environment resolver.
It supports IP addresses, domains, subdomains and
'*' wildcard for full bypass. Leading dots are stripped just like curl does.
Example
The below configuration bypasses proxy requests to
clickhouse.cloud and all of its subdomains (e.g,
auth.clickhouse.cloud).
The same applies to GitLab, even though it has a leading dot. Both
gitlab.com and
about.gitlab.com would bypass the proxy.
max_materialized_views_count_for_table
A limit on the number of materialized views attached to a table.
Only directly dependent views are considered here, and the creation of one view on top of another view is not considered.
Default:
0.
format_alter_operations_with_parentheses
If set to
true, then alter operations will be surrounded by parentheses in formatted queries. This makes the parsing of formatted alter queries less ambiguous.
Type:
Bool
Default:
0
ignore_empty_sql_security_in_create_view_query
If true, ClickHouse doesn't write defaults for empty SQL security statement in
CREATE VIEW queries.
This setting is only necessary for the migration period and will become obsolete in 24.4
Type:
Bool
Default:
1
merge_workload
Used to regulate how resources are utilized and shared between merges and other workloads. Specified value is used as
workload setting value for all background merges. Can be overridden by a merge tree setting.
Type:
String
Default:
default
See Also
mutation_workload
Used to regulate how resources are utilized and shared between mutations and other workloads. Specified value is used as
workload setting value for all background mutations. Can be overridden by a merge tree setting.
See Also
Type:
String
Default:
default
throw_on_unknown_workload
Defines behaviour on access to unknown WORKLOAD with query setting 'workload'.
- If
true, RESOURCE_ACCESS_DENIED exception is thrown from a query that is trying to access unknown workload. Useful to enforce resource scheduling for all queries after WORKLOAD hierarchy is established and contains WORKLOAD default.
- If
false(default), unlimited access w/o resource scheduling is provided to a query with 'workload' setting pointing to unknown WORKLOAD. This is important during setting up hierarchy of WORKLOAD, before WORKLOAD default is added.
See Also
Type: String
Default: false
Example
workload_path
The directory used as a storage for all
CREATE WORKLOAD and
CREATE RESOURCE queries. By default
/workload/ folder under server working directory is used.
Example
See Also
workload_zookeeper_path
The path to a ZooKeeper node, which is used as a storage for all
CREATE WORKLOAD and
CREATE RESOURCE queries. For consistency all SQL definitions are stored as a value of this single znode. By default ZooKeeper is not used and definitions are stored on disk.
Example
See Also
use_legacy_mongodb_integration
Use the legacy MongoDB integration implementation. Deprecated.
Type:
Bool
Default:
true.
max_authentication_methods_per_user
The maximum number of authentication methods a user can be created with or altered to. Changing this setting does not affect existing users. Create/alter authentication-related queries will fail if they exceed the limit specified in this setting. Non authentication create/alter queries will succeed.
A value of
0 means unlimited.
Type:
UInt64
Default:
100
allow_feature_tier
Controls if the user can change settings related to the different feature tiers.
0- Changes to any setting are allowed (experimental, beta, production).
1- Only changes to beta and production feature settings are allowed. Changes to experimental settings are rejected.
2- Only changes to production settings are allowed. Changes to experimental or beta settings are rejected.
This is equivalent to setting a readonly constraint on all
EXPERIMENTAL /
BETA features.
A value of
0 means that all settings can be changed.
Type:
UInt32
Default:
0