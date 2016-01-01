How to Test Your Hardware with ClickHouse
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
Note
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here is not available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
You can run a basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.
Automated Run
You can run the benchmark with a single script.
- Download the script.
- Run the script.
- Copy the output and send it to [email protected]
All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/