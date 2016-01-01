Performance and Optimizations

Query Optimization Guide A good place to start for query optimization, this simple guide describes common scenarios of how to use different performance and optimization techniques to improve query performance.

Partitioning Key Delves into ClickHouse partition key optimization. Explains how choosing the right partition key can significantly improve query performance by allowing ClickHouse to quickly locate relevant data segments. Covers best practices for selecting efficient partition keys and potential pitfalls to avoid.

Data Skipping Indexes Explains data skipping indexes as a way to optimize performance.

Bulk Inserts Explains the benefits of using bulk inserts in ClickHouse.

Asynchronous Inserts Focuses on ClickHouse's asynchronous inserts feature. It likely explains how asynchronous inserts work (batching data on the server for efficient insertion) and their benefits (improved performance by offloading insert processing). It might also cover enabling asynchronous inserts and considerations for using them effectively in your ClickHouse environment.

Avoid Mutations Discusses the importance of avoiding mutations (updates and deletes) in ClickHouse. It recommends using append-only inserts for optimal performance and suggests alternative approaches for handling data changes.

Avoid Nullable Columns Discusses why you may want to avoid Nullable columns to save space and increase performance. Demonstrates how to set a default value for a column.

Avoid Optimize Final Explains how the OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL query is resource-intensive and suggests alternative approaches to optimize ClickHouse performance.

Analyzer Looks at the ClickHouse Analyzer, a tool for analyzing and optimizing queries. Discusses how the Analyzer works, its benefits (e.g., identifying performance bottlenecks), and how to use it to improve your ClickHouse queries' efficiency.

Query Profiling Explains ClickHouse's Sampling Query Profiler, a tool that helps analyze query execution.

Query Cache Details ClickHouse's Query Cache, a feature that aims to improve performance by caching the results of frequently executed SELECT queries.