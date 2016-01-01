Tracing ClickHouse with OpenTelemetry

OpenTelemetry is an open standard for collecting traces and metrics from the distributed application. ClickHouse has some support for OpenTelemetry.

ClickHouse accepts trace context HTTP headers, as described by the W3C recommendation. It also accepts trace context over a native protocol that is used for communication between ClickHouse servers or between the client and server. For manual testing, trace context headers conforming to the Trace Context recommendation can be supplied to clickhouse-client using --opentelemetry-traceparent and --opentelemetry-tracestate flags.

If no parent trace context is supplied or the provided trace context does not comply with W3C standard above, ClickHouse can start a new trace, with probability controlled by the opentelemetry_start_trace_probability setting.

The trace context is propagated to downstream services in the following cases:

Queries to remote ClickHouse servers, such as when using Distributed table engine.

url table function. Trace context information is sent in HTTP headers.

ClickHouse creates trace spans for each query and some of the query execution stages, such as query planning or distributed queries.

To be useful, the tracing information has to be exported to a monitoring system that supports OpenTelemetry, such as Jaeger or Prometheus. ClickHouse avoids a dependency on a particular monitoring system, instead only providing the tracing data through a system table. OpenTelemetry trace span information required by the standard is stored in the system.opentelemetry_span_log table.

The table must be enabled in the server configuration, see the opentelemetry_span_log element in the default config file config.xml . It is enabled by default.

The tags or attributes are saved as two parallel arrays, containing the keys and values. Use ARRAY JOIN to work with them.

Setting log_query_settings allows log changes to query settings during query execution. When enabled, any modifications made to query settings will be recorded in the OpenTelemetry span log. This feature is particularly useful in production environments for tracking configuration changes that may affect query performance.

At the moment, there is no ready tool that can export the tracing data from ClickHouse to a monitoring system.

For testing, it is possible to setup the export using a materialized view with the URL engine over the system.opentelemetry_span_log table, which would push the arriving log data to an HTTP endpoint of a trace collector. For example, to push the minimal span data to a Zipkin instance running at http://localhost:9411 , in Zipkin v2 JSON format:

In case of any errors, the part of the log data for which the error has occurred will be silently lost. Check the server log for error messages if the data does not arrive.