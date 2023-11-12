Monitoring

Note The monitoring data outlined in this guide is accessible in ClickHouse Cloud. In addition to being displayed through the built-in dashboard described below, both basic and advanced performance metrics can also be viewed directly in the main service console.

You can monitor:

Utilization of hardware resources.

ClickHouse server metrics.

ClickHouse comes with a built-in advanced observability dashboard feature which can be accessed by $HOST:$PORT/dashboard (requires user and password) that shows the following metrics:

Queries/second

CPU usage (cores)

Queries running

Merges running

Selected bytes/second

IO wait

CPU wait

OS CPU Usage (userspace)

OS CPU Usage (kernel)

Read from disk

Read from filesystem

Memory (tracked)

Inserted rows/second

Total MergeTree parts

Max parts for partition

ClickHouse also monitors the state of hardware resources by itself such as:

Load and temperature on processors.

Utilization of storage system, RAM and network.

This data is collected in the system.asynchronous_metric_log table.

ClickHouse server has embedded instruments for self-state monitoring.

To track server events use server logs. See the logger section of the configuration file.

ClickHouse collects:

Different metrics of how the server uses computational resources.

Common statistics on query processing.

You can find metrics in the system.metrics, system.events, and system.asynchronous_metrics tables.

You can configure ClickHouse to export metrics to Graphite. See the Graphite section in the ClickHouse server configuration file. Before configuring export of metrics, you should set up Graphite by following their official guide.

You can configure ClickHouse to export metrics to Prometheus. See the Prometheus section in the ClickHouse server configuration file. Before configuring export of metrics, you should set up Prometheus by following their official guide.

Additionally, you can monitor server availability through the HTTP API. Send the HTTP GET request to /ping . If the server is available, it responds with 200 OK .