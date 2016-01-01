HTTP
HTTP server can be used to authenticate ClickHouse users. HTTP authentication can only be used as an external authenticator for existing users, which are defined in
users.xml or in local access control paths. Currently, Basic authentication scheme using GET method is supported.
HTTP authentication server definition
To define HTTP authentication server you must add
http_authentication_servers section to the
config.xml.
Example
Note, that you can define multiple HTTP servers inside the
http_authentication_servers section using distinct names.
Parameters
uri- URI for making authentication request
Timeouts in milliseconds on the socket used for communicating with the server:
connection_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
receive_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
send_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
Retry parameters:
max_tries- The maximum number of attempts to make an authentication request. Default: 3
retry_initial_backoff_ms- The backoff initial interval on retry. Default: 50 ms
retry_max_backoff_ms- The maximum backoff interval. Default: 1000 ms
Enabling HTTP authentication in
users.xml
In order to enable HTTP authentication for the user, specify
http_authentication section instead of
password or similar sections in the user definition.
Parameters:
server- Name of the HTTP authentication server configured in the main
config.xmlfile as described previously.
scheme- HTTP authentication scheme.
Basicis only supported now. Default: Basic
Example (goes into
users.xml):
Note that HTTP authentication cannot be used alongside with any other authentication mechanism. The presence of any other sections like
password alongside
http_authentication will force ClickHouse to shutdown.
Enabling HTTP authentication using SQL
When SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management is enabled in ClickHouse, users identified by HTTP authentication can also be created using SQL statements.
...or,
Basic is default without explicit scheme definition
Passing session settings
If a response body from HTTP authentication server has JSON format and contains
settings sub-object, ClickHouse will try parse its key: value pairs as string values and set them as session settings for authenticated user's current session. If parsing is failed, a response body from server will be ignored.