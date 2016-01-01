External User Authenticators and Directories
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
Note
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here is not available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
ClickHouse supports authenticating and managing users using external services.
The following external authenticators and directories are supported:
- LDAP Authenticator and Directory
- Kerberos Authenticator
- SSL X.509 authentication
- HTTP Authenticator