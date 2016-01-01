Cache Types
When performing queries, ClickHouse uses different caches.
Main cache types:
mark_cache— Cache of marks used by table engines of the MergeTree family.
uncompressed_cache— Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the MergeTree family.
skipping_index_cache— Cache of in-memory skipping index granules used by table engines of the MergeTree family.
- Operating system page cache (used indirectly, for files with actual data).
Additional cache types:
- DNS cache.
- Regexp cache.
- Compiled expressions cache.
- Avro format schemas cache.
- Dictionaries data cache.
- Schema inference cache.
- Filesystem cache over S3, Azure, Local and other disks.
- Query cache.
To drop one of the caches, use SYSTEM DROP ... CACHE statements.