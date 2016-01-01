Cache Types

When performing queries, ClickHouse uses different caches.

Main cache types:

mark_cache — Cache of marks used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

uncompressed_cache — Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

skipping_index_cache — Cache of in-memory skipping index granules used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

Operating system page cache (used indirectly, for files with actual data).

Additional cache types:

To drop one of the caches, use SYSTEM DROP ... CACHE statements.