Snapshot backup and restore

Snapshot backup is a lightweight backup mode for cloud-native table engines. Instead of copying data, it writes per-part lock nodes into ClickHouse Keeper. These locks prevent the server from deleting the referenced object storage parts for as long as the snapshot is retained. The backup then records the object storage references rather than physically copying any data, making snapshot creation fast regardless of table size.

The lightweight path applies to SharedMergeTree, SharedSet, and SharedJoin tables. For all other engine types — such as Log or Memory — the backup falls back to a standard copy-based backup automatically.

Snapshot backup uses the standard BACKUP command with experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true . The id setting is required — it names the snapshot and is used to reference it in unlock and observability commands:

BACKUP { TABLE [db.]table_name | DATABASE db_name | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES | DATABASES} ...] } TO { S3(...) | AzureBlobStorage(...) } SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = '<snapshot_id>'

The command returns the id and status , and the id can be used to track the operation in system.backups .

Backup a single table to S3:

BACKUP TABLE mydb.events TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY') SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'events_snapshot_1'

Backup a full database:

BACKUP DATABASE mydb TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/mydb/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY') SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'mydb_snapshot_1'

Backup all tables, skipping one:

BACKUP ALL EXCEPT TABLES mydb.staging_table TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/full/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY') SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'full_snapshot_1'

The same commands work with Azure Blob Storage:

BACKUP TABLE mydb.events TO AzureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=...', 'my-container', 'snapshots/events/') SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'events_snapshot_1'

Because a snapshot stores references to object storage files rather than copies of the data, restoring to a new or different ClickHouse service requires access to the original object storage. For that reason, cross-service restore is not supported via SQL — it is only available through the UI. By SQL, you can restore a snapshot to the same service from an external backup bucket using snapshot_from_current_service = 1 . This reads objects directly via the destination disk instead of going through a remote snapshot reader:

RESTORE TABLE mydb.events AS mydb.events_restored FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY') SETTINGS snapshot_from_current_service = 1

The AS clause restores into a new table name, leaving the original table intact. To overwrite the original table, drop it first:

DROP TABLE mydb.events; RESTORE TABLE mydb.events FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY') SETTINGS snapshot_from_current_service = 1

Each snapshot holds locks in ClickHouse Keeper that prevent the referenced object storage files from being garbage collected. After a restore completes — or when a snapshot is no longer needed — unlock it to release those locks.

There are two forms: a system-level unlock that removes all locks for the snapshot at once, and a per-table unlock that removes the lock for a single table while leaving the rest of the snapshot intact.

System-level unlock — removes all locks for the snapshot:

SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>' FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')

Per-table unlock — removes the lock for one table only:

ALTER TABLE mydb.events UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>' FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')

The FROM clause is optional when the snapshot destination was stored in Keeper at creation time (visible in the info column of system.snapshot_locks ):

SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>' -- or per-table: ALTER TABLE mydb.events UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>'

After unlocking, the corresponding row disappears from system.snapshot_locks , and parts no longer referenced by other snapshots drop out of system.snapshot_parts .

All snapshot operations appear in system.backups alongside regular backup and restore operations. Query it with the id you set (or the UUID returned by the command):

SELECT id, name, status, error, start_time, end_time, num_files, uncompressed_size, compressed_size FROM system.backups WHERE id = 'events_snapshot_1' FORMAT Vertical

Row 1: ────── id: events_snapshot_1 name: S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', '[HIDDEN]') status: BACKUP_CREATED error: start_time: 2024-06-01 10:00:00 end_time: 2024-06-01 10:00:03 num_files: 42 uncompressed_size: 1073741824 compressed_size: 0

system.snapshot_locks shows the committed snapshots currently registered in Keeper. When a snapshot is committed, a Keeper node is created at /clickhouse/snapshot/committed/{snapshot_id} . Before deleting any data part, the server checks whether a committed snapshot holds a lock on that part. If one does, deletion is skipped. The lock persists until you explicitly unlock the snapshot.

SELECT * FROM system.snapshot_locks

Column Type Description id String Snapshot ID info String Snapshot destination, e.g. S3('...') ctime DateTime When this lock was created in Keeper lock_path String Keeper path for this lock

Each row represents one committed snapshot. If you see locks for snapshots that no longer have a valid backup destination, run SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT to clean them up.

To check whether a specific snapshot lock is present:

SELECT id, info, lock_path FROM system.snapshot_locks WHERE id = 'events_snapshot_1'

system.snapshot_parts shows the data parts currently pinned by at least one snapshot lock. For each locked part, a Keeper node exists at /clickhouse/snapshot/{table_uuid}/{part_name} containing the part's compressed and uncompressed size. This table reads those nodes to show which parts are currently protected from deletion.

SELECT * FROM system.snapshot_parts ORDER BY data_compressed_bytes DESC LIMIT 20

Column Type Description name String Data part name table_id String UUID of the table this part belongs to data_compressed_bytes UInt64 Compressed size of this part data_uncompressed_bytes UInt64 Uncompressed size of this part snapshots_size UInt64 Number of snapshots currently holding a lock on this part

Parts with snapshots_size > 1 are referenced by multiple snapshots and won't be removed from object storage until all holding snapshots are unlocked.

To check total pinned storage:

SELECT formatReadableSize(sum(data_compressed_bytes)) AS total_pinned_compressed, formatReadableSize(sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)) AS total_pinned_uncompressed, count() AS parts_count FROM system.snapshot_parts

To find parts that are locked by a snapshot but have already been dropped or are no longer active on the server — that is, data being retained in object storage solely because of snapshot locks:

SELECT count(*), sum(data_uncompressed_bytes) FROM system.snapshot_parts WHERE (name, table_id) NOT IN ( SELECT name, toString(tables.uuid) FROM system.parts INNER JOIN system.tables ON (parts.`table` = tables.name) AND parts.active )

┌─count()─┬─sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐ │ 1000 │ 96037 │ └─────────┴──────────────────────────────┘

This is useful for understanding the storage overhead of holding snapshots after the original data has changed or been removed.