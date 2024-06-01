Snapshot backup and restore
Snapshot backup is a lightweight backup mode for cloud-native table engines. Instead of copying data, it writes per-part lock nodes into ClickHouse Keeper. These locks prevent the server from deleting the referenced object storage parts for as long as the snapshot is retained. The backup then records the object storage references rather than physically copying any data, making snapshot creation fast regardless of table size.
The lightweight path applies to SharedMergeTree, SharedSet, and SharedJoin tables. For all other engine types — such as Log or Memory — the backup falls back to a standard copy-based backup automatically.
Create a snapshot
Snapshot backup uses the standard
BACKUP command with
experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true. The
id setting is required — it names the snapshot and is used to reference it in unlock and observability commands:
The command returns the
id and
status, and the
id can be used to track the operation in
system.backups.
Backup a single table to S3:
Backup a full database:
Backup all tables, skipping one:
The same commands work with Azure Blob Storage:
Restore to the same service
Because a snapshot stores references to object storage files rather than copies of the data, restoring to a new or different ClickHouse service requires access to the original object storage. For that reason, cross-service restore is not supported via SQL — it is only available through the UI. By SQL, you can restore a snapshot to the same service from an external backup bucket using
snapshot_from_current_service = 1. This reads objects directly via the destination disk instead of going through a remote snapshot reader:
The
AS clause restores into a new table name, leaving the original table intact. To overwrite the original table, drop it first:
Unlock a snapshot
Each snapshot holds locks in ClickHouse Keeper that prevent the referenced object storage files from being garbage collected. After a restore completes — or when a snapshot is no longer needed — unlock it to release those locks.
There are two forms: a system-level unlock that removes all locks for the snapshot at once, and a per-table unlock that removes the lock for a single table while leaving the rest of the snapshot intact.
System-level unlock — removes all locks for the snapshot:
Per-table unlock — removes the lock for one table only:
The
FROM clause is optional when the snapshot destination was stored in Keeper at creation time (visible in the
info column of
system.snapshot_locks):
After unlocking, the corresponding row disappears from
system.snapshot_locks, and parts no longer referenced by other snapshots drop out of
system.snapshot_parts.
Observability
system.backups
All snapshot operations appear in
system.backups alongside regular backup and restore operations. Query it with the
id you set (or the UUID returned by the command):
system.snapshot_locks
system.snapshot_locks shows the committed snapshots currently registered in Keeper. When a snapshot is committed, a Keeper node is created at
/clickhouse/snapshot/committed/{snapshot_id}. Before deleting any data part, the server checks whether a committed snapshot holds a lock on that part. If one does, deletion is skipped. The lock persists until you explicitly unlock the snapshot.
|Column
|Type
|Description
id
String
|Snapshot ID
info
String
|Snapshot destination, e.g.
S3('...')
ctime
DateTime
|When this lock was created in Keeper
lock_path
String
|Keeper path for this lock
Each row represents one committed snapshot. If you see locks for snapshots that no longer have a valid backup destination, run
SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT to clean them up.
To check whether a specific snapshot lock is present:
system.snapshot_parts
system.snapshot_parts shows the data parts currently pinned by at least one snapshot lock. For each locked part, a Keeper node exists at
/clickhouse/snapshot/{table_uuid}/{part_name} containing the part's compressed and uncompressed size. This table reads those nodes to show which parts are currently protected from deletion.
|Column
|Type
|Description
name
String
|Data part name
table_id
String
|UUID of the table this part belongs to
data_compressed_bytes
UInt64
|Compressed size of this part
data_uncompressed_bytes
UInt64
|Uncompressed size of this part
snapshots_size
UInt64
|Number of snapshots currently holding a lock on this part
Parts with
snapshots_size > 1 are referenced by multiple snapshots and won't be removed from object storage until all holding snapshots are unlocked.
To check total pinned storage:
To find parts that are locked by a snapshot but have already been dropped or are no longer active on the server — that is, data being retained in object storage solely because of snapshot locks:
This is useful for understanding the storage overhead of holding snapshots after the original data has changed or been removed.