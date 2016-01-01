BACKUP / RESTORE to or from an S3 endpoint

This article covers backing up or restoring backups to/from an S3 bucket via an S3 endpoint.

-- core commands BACKUP | RESTORE [ASYNC] --- what to backup/restore (or exclude) TABLE [db.]table_name [AS [db.]table_name_in_backup] | DICTIONARY [db.]dictionary_name [AS [db.]name_in_backup] | DATABASE database_name [AS database_name_in_backup] | TEMPORARY TABLE table_name [AS table_name_in_backup] | VIEW view_name [AS view_name_in_backup] | [EXCEPT TABLES ...] | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES|DATABASES}...] } [,...] --- [ON CLUSTER 'cluster_name'] --- where to backup or restore to or from TO|FROM File('<path>/<filename>') | Disk('<disk_name>', '<path>/') | S3('<S3 endpoint>/<path>', '<Access key ID>', '<Secret access key>', '<extra_credentials>') | AzureBlobStorage('<connection string>/<url>', '<container>', '<path>', '<account name>', '<account key>') --- additional settings [SETTINGS ...]

See "command summary" for more details of each command.

In this example, we will create a backup to an S3 endpoint and then restore from it again.

Note For an explanation of the differences between a full backup and an incremental backup, see "Backup types"

You will need the following information to use this method:

Parameter Example An S3 endpoint https://backup-ch-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/backups/ Access key ID BKIOZLE2VYN3VXXTP9RC Secret access key 40bwYnbqN7xU8bVePaUCh3+YEyGXu8UOMV9ANpwL

Tip Creating an S3 bucket is covered in section "use S3 Object Storage as a ClickHouse disk"

The destination for a backup is specified as:

S3('<s3 endpoint>/<directory>', '<access key id>', '<secret access key>', '<extra_credentials>')