BACKUP / RESTORE to disk

-- core commands BACKUP | RESTORE [ASYNC] --- what to backup/restore (or exclude) TABLE [db.]table_name [AS [db.]table_name_in_backup] | DICTIONARY [db.]dictionary_name [AS [db.]name_in_backup] | DATABASE database_name [AS database_name_in_backup] | TEMPORARY TABLE table_name [AS table_name_in_backup] | VIEW view_name [AS view_name_in_backup] | [EXCEPT TABLES ...] | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES|DATABASES}...] } [,...] --- [ON CLUSTER 'cluster_name'] --- where to backup or restore to or from TO|FROM File('<path>/<filename>') | Disk('<disk_name>', '<path>/') | S3('<S3 endpoint>/<path>', '<Access key ID>', '<Secret access key>', '<extra_credentials>') | AzureBlobStorage('<connection string>/<url>', '<container>', '<path>', '<account name>', '<account key>') --- additional settings [SETTINGS ...]

See "command summary" for more details of each command.

In the examples below you will see the backup destination specified as Disk('backups', '1.zip') .

To use the Disk backup engine it is necessary to first add a file specifying the backup destination at the path below:

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/backup_disk.xml

For example, the configuration below defines a disk named backups and then adds that disk to the allowed_disk list of backups:

<clickhouse> <storage_configuration> <disks> <!--highlight-next-line --> <backups> <type>local</type> <path>/backups/</path> </backups> </disks> </storage_configuration> <!--highlight-start --> <backups> <allowed_disk>backups</allowed_disk> <allowed_path>/backups/</allowed_path> </backups> <!--highlight-end --> </clickhouse>

It is also possible to BACKUP / RESTORE to S3 by configuring an S3 disk in the ClickHouse storage configuration. Configure the disk like this by adding a file to /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d as was done above for the local disk.

<clickhouse> <storage_configuration> <disks> <s3_plain> <type>s3_plain</type> <endpoint></endpoint> <access_key_id></access_key_id> <secret_access_key></secret_access_key> </s3_plain> </disks> <policies> <s3> <volumes> <main> <disk>s3_plain</disk> </main> </volumes> </s3> </policies> </storage_configuration> <backups> <allowed_disk>s3_plain</allowed_disk> </backups> </clickhouse>

BACKUP / RESTORE for S3 disk is done in the same way as for local disk:

BACKUP TABLE data TO Disk('s3_plain', 'cloud_backup'); RESTORE TABLE data AS data_restored FROM Disk('s3_plain', 'cloud_backup');

Note This disk should not be used for MergeTree itself, only for BACKUP / RESTORE

itself, only for / If your tables are backed by S3 storage and the types of the disks are different, it doesn't use CopyObject calls to copy parts to the destination bucket, instead, it downloads and uploads them, which is very inefficient. In this case prefer using the BACKUP ... TO S3(<endpoint>) syntax for this use-case.

Run the following commands below to create the test database and table we will be making a backup and restoration of in this example:

Setup commands Create the database and table: CREATE DATABASE test_db; CREATE TABLE test_db.test_table ( id UUID, name String, email String, age UInt8, salary UInt32, created_at DateTime, is_active UInt8, department String, score Float32, country String ) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id; Preprocess and one thousand rows of random data: INSERT INTO test_table (id, name, email, age, salary, created_at, is_active, department, score, country) SELECT generateUUIDv4() as id, concat('User_', toString(rand() % 10000)) as name, concat('user', toString(rand() % 10000), '@example.com') as email, 18 + (rand() % 65) as age, 30000 + (rand() % 100000) as salary, now() - toIntervalSecond(rand() % 31536000) as created_at, rand() % 2 as is_active, arrayElement(['Engineering', 'Marketing', 'Sales', 'HR', 'Finance', 'Operations'], (rand() % 6) + 1) as department, rand() / 4294967295.0 * 100 as score, arrayElement(['USA', 'UK', 'Germany', 'France', 'Canada', 'Australia', 'Japan', 'Brazil'], (rand() % 8) + 1) as country FROM numbers(1000); Next you will need to create a file specifying the backup destination at the path below: /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/backup_disk.xml <clickhouse> <storage_configuration> <disks> <backups> <type>local</type> <path>/backups/</path> -- for MacOS choose: /Users/backups/ </backups> </disks> </storage_configuration> <backups> <allowed_disk>backups</allowed_disk> <allowed_path>/backups/</allowed_path> -- for MacOS choose: /Users/backups/ </backups> </clickhouse> Note If clickhouse-server is running you will need to restart it for the changes to take effect.

To backup the table you can run:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', '1.zip')

┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status─────────┐ 1. │ 065a8baf-9db7-4393-9c3f-ba04d1e76bcd │ BACKUP_CREATED │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘

The table can be restored from the backup using the following command if the table is empty:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.test_table FROM Disk('backups', '1.zip')

┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status───┐ 1. │ f29c753f-a7f2-4118-898e-0e4600cd2797 │ RESTORED │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┘

Note The above RESTORE would fail if the table test.table contains data. The setting allow_non_empty_tables=true allows RESTORE TABLE to insert data into non-empty tables. This will mix earlier data in the table with the data extracted from the backup. This setting can therefore cause data duplication in the table, and should be used with caution.

To restore the table with data already in it, run:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.table_table FROM Disk('backups', '1.zip') SETTINGS allow_non_empty_tables=true

Tables can be restored, or backed up, with new names:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.table_table AS test_db.test_table_renamed FROM Disk('backups', '1.zip')

The backup archive for this backup has the following structure:

├── .backup └── metadata └── test_db └── test_table.sql

Formats other than zip can be used. See "Backups as tar archives" below for further details.

A base backup in ClickHouse is the initial, full backup from which the following incremental backups are created. Incremental backups only store the changes made since the base backup, so the base backup must be kept available to restore from any incremental backup. The base backup destination can be set with setting base_backup .

Note Incremental backups depend on the base backup. The base backup must be kept available to be able to restore from an incremental backup.

To make an incremental backup of a table, first make a base backup:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', 'd.zip')

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', 'incremental-a.zip') SETTINGS base_backup = Disk('backups', 'd.zip')

All data from the incremental backup and the base backup can be restored into a new table test_db.test_table2 with command:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.test_table AS test_db.test_table2 FROM Disk('backups', 'incremental-a.zip');

Backups written to disk can have a password applied to the file. The password can be specified using the password setting:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', 'password-protected.zip') SETTINGS password='qwerty'

To restore a password-protected backup, the password must again be specified using the password setting:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.test_table FROM Disk('backups', 'password-protected.zip') SETTINGS password='qwerty'

Backups can be stored not only as zip archives, but also as tar archives. The functionality is the same as for zip, except that password protection is not supported for tar archives. Additionally, tar archives support a variety of compression methods.

To make a backup of a table as a tar:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', '1.tar')

to restore from a tar archive:

RESTORE TABLE test_db.test_table FROM Disk('backups', '1.tar')

To change the compression method, the correct file suffix should be appended to the backup name. For example, to compress the tar archive using gzip run:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', '1.tar.gz')

The supported compression file suffixes are:

tar.gz

.tgz

tar.bz2

tar.lzma

.tar.zst

.tzst

.tar.xz

The compression method and level of compression can be specified using setting compression_method and compression_level respectively.

BACKUP TABLE test_db.test_table TO Disk('backups', 'filename.zip') SETTINGS compression_method='lzma', compression_level=3

If specific partitions associated with a table need to be restored, these can be specified.

Let's create a simple partitioned table into four parts, insert some data into it and then take a backup of only the first and fourth partitions:

Setup CREATE IF NOT EXISTS test_db; -- Create a partitioend table CREATE TABLE test_db.partitioned ( id UInt32, data String, partition_key UInt8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree() PARTITION BY partition_key ORDER BY id; INSERT INTO test_db.partitioned VALUES (1, 'data1', 1), (2, 'data2', 2), (3, 'data3', 3), (4, 'data4', 4); SELECT count() FROM test_db.partitioned; SELECT partition_key, count() FROM test_db.partitioned GROUP BY partition_key ORDER BY partition_key; ┌─count()─┐ 1. │ 4 │ └─────────┘ ┌─partition_key─┬─count()─┐ 1. │ 1 │ 1 │ 2. │ 2 │ 1 │ 3. │ 3 │ 1 │ 4. │ 4 │ 1 │ └───────────────┴─────────┘

Run the following command to back up partitions 1 and 4:

BACKUP TABLE test_db.partitioned PARTITIONS '1', '4' TO Disk('backups', 'partitioned.zip')

Run the following command to restore partitions 1 and 4: