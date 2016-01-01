Allocation profiling for versions before 25.9
ClickHouse uses jemalloc as its global allocator. Jemalloc comes with some tools for allocation sampling and profiling.
To make allocation profiling more convenient,
SYSTEM commands are provided along with four letter word (4LW) commands in Keeper.
Sampling allocations and flushing heap profiles
If you want to sample and profile allocations in
jemalloc, you need to start ClickHouse/Keeper with profiling enabled using the environment variable
MALLOC_CONF:
jemalloc will sample allocations and store the information internally.
You can tell
jemalloc to flush the current profile by running:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
By default, the heap profile file will be generated in
/tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse._pid_._seqnum_.heap where
_pid_ is the PID of ClickHouse and
_seqnum_ is the global sequence number for the current heap profile.
For Keeper, the default file is
/tmp/jemalloc_keeper._pid_._seqnum_.heap, and follows the same rules.
A different location can be defined by appending the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable with the
prof_prefix option.
For example, if you want to generate profiles in the
/data folder where the filename prefix will be
my_current_profile, you can run ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:
The generated file will be appended to the prefix PID and sequence number.
Analyzing heap profiles
After heap profiles have been generated, they need to be analyzed.
For that,
jemalloc's tool called jeprof can be used. It can be installed in multiple ways:
- Using the system's package manager
- Cloning the jemalloc repo and running
autogen.shfrom the root folder. This will provide you with the
jeprofscript inside the
binfolder
jeprof uses
addr2line to generate stacktraces which can be really slow.
If that's the case, it is recommended to install an alternative implementation of the tool.
There are many different formats to generate from the heap profile using
jeprof.
It is recommended to run
jeprof --help for information on the usage and the various options the tool provides.
In general, the
jeprof command is used as:
If you want to compare which allocations happened between two profiles you can set the
base argument:
Examples
- if you want to generate a text file with each procedure written per line:
- if you want to generate a PDF file with a call-graph:
Generating a flame graph
jeprof allows you to generate collapsed stacks for building flame graphs.
You need to use the
--collapsed argument:
After that, you can use many different tools to visualize collapsed stacks.
The most popular is FlameGraph which contains a script called
flamegraph.pl:
Another interesting tool is speedscope that allows you to analyze collected stacks in a more interactive way.
Controlling allocation profiler during runtime
If ClickHouse/Keeper is started with the profiler enabled, additional commands for disabling/enabling allocation profiling during runtime are supported. Using those commands, it's easier to profile only specific intervals.
To disable the profiler:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
To enable the profiler:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
It's also possible to control the initial state of the profiler by setting the
prof_active option which is enabled by default.
For example, if you don't want to sample allocations during startup but only after, you can enable the profiler. You can start ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:
The profiler can be enabled later.
Additional options for the profiler
jemalloc has many different options available, which are related to the profiler. They can be controlled by modifying the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable.
For example, the interval between allocation samples can be controlled with
lg_prof_sample.
If you want to dump the heap profile every N bytes you can enable it using
lg_prof_interval.
It is recommended to check
jemallocs reference page for a complete list of options.
Other resources
ClickHouse/Keeper expose
jemalloc related metrics in many different ways.
It's important to be aware that none of these metrics are synchronized with each other and values may drift.
System table
asynchronous_metrics
System table
jemalloc_bins
Contains information about memory allocations done via the jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.
Prometheus
All
jemalloc related metrics from
asynchronous_metrics are also exposed using the Prometheus endpoint in both ClickHouse and Keeper.
jmst 4LW command in Keeper
Keeper supports the
jmst 4LW command which returns basic allocator statistics: