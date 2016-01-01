Server packets
|value
|name
|description
|0
|Hello
|Server handshake response
|1
|Data
|Same as client data
|2
|Exception
|Query processing exception
|3
|Progress
|Query progress
|4
|Pong
|Ping response
|5
|EndOfStream
|All packets were transferred
|6
|ProfileInfo
|Profiling data
|7
|Totals
|Total values
|8
|Extremes
|Extreme values (min, max)
|9
|TablesStatusResponse
|Response to TableStatus request
|10
|Log
|Query system log
|11
|TableColumns
|Columns description
|12
|UUIDs
|List of unique parts ids
|13
|ReadTaskRequest
|String (UUID) describes a request for which next task is needed
|14
|ProfileEvents
|Packet with profile events from server
The
Data,
Totals and
Extremes can be compressed.
Hello
Response to client hello.
|field
|type
|value
|description
|name
|String
Clickhouse
|Server name
|version_major
|UVarInt
21
|Server major version
|version_minor
|UVarInt
12
|Server minor version
|revision
|UVarInt
54452
|Server revision
|tz
|String
Europe/Moscow
|Server timezone
|display_name
|String
Clickhouse
|Server name for UI
|version_patch
|UVarInt
3
|Server patch version
Exception
Server exception during query processing.
|field
|type
|value
|description
|code
|Int32
60
|See ErrorCodes.cpp.
|name
|String
DB::Exception
|Server major version
|message
|String
DB::Exception: Table X doesn't exist
|Server minor version
|stack_trace
|String
|~
|C++ stack trace
|nested
|Bool
true
|More errors
Can be continuous list of exceptions until
nested is
false.
Progress
Progress of query execution periodically reported by server.
Tip
Progress reported in deltas. For totals, accumulate it on client.
|field
|type
|value
|description
|rows
|UVarInt
65535
|Row count
|bytes
|UVarInt
871799
|Byte count
|total_rows
|UVarInt
0
|Total rows
|wrote_rows
|UVarInt
0
|Rows from client
|wrote_bytes
|UVarInt
0
|Bytes from client
Pong
Response for client ping, no packet body.
End of stream
No more Data packets will be sent, query result is fully steamed from server to client.
No packet body.
Profile info
|field
|type
|rows
|UVarInt
|blocks
|UVarInt
|bytes
|UVarInt
|applied_limit
|Bool
|rows_before_limit
|UVarInt
|calculated_rows_before_limit
|Bool
Log
Data block with server log.
Tip
Encoded as data block of columns, but is never compressed.
|column
|type
|time
|DateTime
|time_micro
|UInt32
|host_name
|String
|query_id
|String
|thread_id
|UInt64
|priority
|Int8
|source
|String
|text
|String
Profile events
Data block with profile events.
Tip
Encoded as data block of columns, but is never compressed.
The
value type is
UInt64 or
Int64, depending on server revision.
|column
|type
|host_name
|String
|current_time
|DateTime
|thread_id
|UInt64
|type
|Int8
|name
|String
|value
|UInt64 or Int64