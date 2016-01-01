Column Types
See Data Types for general reference.
Numeric types
Numeric types encoding matches memory layout of little endian CPUs like AMD64 or ARM64.
This allows to implement very efficient encoding and decoding.
Integers
String of Int and UInt of 8, 16, 32, 64, 128 or 256 bits, in little endian.
Floats
Float32 and Float64 in IEEE 754 binary representation.
String
Just an array of String, i.e. (len, value).
FixedString(N)
An array of N-byte sequences.
IP
IPv4 is alias of
UInt32 numeric type and represented as UInt32.
IPv6 is alias of
FixedString(16) and represented as binary directly.
Tuple
Tuple is just an array of columns. For example, Tuple(String, UInt8) is just two columns encoded continuously.
Map
Map(K, V) consists of three columns:
Offsets ColUInt64, Keys K, Values V.
Rows count in
Keys and
Values column is last value from
Offsets.
Array
Array(T) consists of two columns:
Offsets ColUInt64, Data T.
Rows count in
Data is last value from
Offsets.
Nullable
Nullable(T) consists of
Nulls ColUInt8, Values T with same rows count.
UUID
Alias of
FixedString(16), UUID value represented as binary.
Enum
Alias of
Int8 or
Int16, but each integer is mapped to some
String value.
Low Cardinality
LowCardinality(T) consists of
Index T, Keys K,
where
K is one of (UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64) depending on size of
Index.
Bool
Alias of
UInt8, where
0 is false and
1 is true.