Client packets
|value
|name
|description
|0
|Hello
|Client handshake start
|1
|Query
|Query request
|2
|Data
|Block with data
|3
|Cancel
|Cancel query
|4
|Ping
|Ping request
|5
|TableStatus
|Table status request
The
Data can be compressed.
Hello
For example, we are
Go Client v1.10 that supports
54451 protocol version and
want to connect to
default database with
default user and
secret password.
|field
|type
|value
|description
|client_name
|String
"Go Client"
|Client implementation name
|version_major
|UVarInt
1
|Client major version
|version_minor
|UVarInt
10
|Client minor version
|protocol_version
|UVarInt
54451
|TCP Protocol version
|database
|String
"default"
|Database name
|username
|String
"default"
|Username
|password
|String
"secret"
|Password
Protocol version
Protocol version is TCP protocol version of client.
Usually it is equal to the latest compatible server revision, but should not be confused with it.
Defaults
All values should be explicitly set, there are no defaults on server side.
On client side, use
"default" database,
"default" username and
"" (blank string)
password as defaults.
Query
|field
|type
|value
|description
|query_id
|String
1ff-a123
|Query ID, can be UUIDv4
|client_info
|ClientInfo
|See type
|Data about client
|settings
|Settings
|See type
|List of settings
|secret
|String
secret
|Inter-server secret
|stage
|UVarInt
2
|Execute until query stage
|compression
|UVarInt
0
|Disabled=0, enabled=1
|body
|String
SELECT 1
|Query text
Client info
|field
|type
|description
|query_kind
|byte
|None=0, Initial=1, Secondary=2
|initial_user
|String
|Initial user
|initial_query_id
|String
|Initial query id
|initial_address
|String
|Initial address
|initial_time
|Int64
|Initial time
|interface
|byte
|TCP=1, HTTP=2
|os_user
|String
|OS User
|client_hostname
|String
|Client Hostname
|client_name
|String
|Client Name
|version_major
|UVarInt
|Client major version
|version_minor
|UVarInt
|Client minor version
|protocol_version
|UVarInt
|Client protocol version
|quota_key
|String
|Quota key
|distributed_depth
|UVarInt
|Distributed depth
|version_patch
|UVarInt
|Client patch version
|otel
|Bool
|Trace fields are present
|trace_id
|FixedString(16)
|Trace ID
|span_id
|FixedString(8)
|Span ID
|trace_state
|String
|Tracing state
|trace_flags
|Byte
|Tracing flags
Settings
|field
|type
|value
|description
|key
|String
send_logs_level
|Key of setting
|value
|String
trace
|Value of setting
|important
|Bool
true
|Can be ignored or not
Encoded as list, blank key and value denotes end of list.
Stage
|value
|name
|description
|0
|FetchColumns
|Only fetch column types
|1
|WithMergeableState
|Until mergeable state
|2
|Complete
|Until full completeness (should be default)
Data
|field
|type
|description
|info
|BlockInfo
|Encoded block info
|columns
|UVarInt
|Columns count
|rows
|UVarInt
|Rows count
|columns
|[]Column
|Columns with data
Column
|field
|type
|value
|description
|name
|String
foo
|Column name
|type
|String
DateTime64(9)
|Column type
|data
|bytes
|~
|Column data
Cancel
No packet body. Server should cancel query.
Ping
No packet body. Server should respond with pong.