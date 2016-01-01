Skip to main content
Basics

Note

Client protocol reference is in progress.

Most examples are only in Go.

This document describes binary protocol for ClickHouse TCP clients.

Varint

For lengths, packet codes and other cases the unsigned varint encoding is used. Use binary.PutUvarint and binary.ReadUvarint.

Note

Signed varint is not used.

String

Variable length strings are encoded as (length, value), where length is varint and value is utf8 string.

Info

Validate length to prevent OOM:

0 ≤ len < MAX

Integers

Tip

ClickHouse uses Little Endian for fixed size integers.

Int32

Boolean

Booleans are represented by single byte, 1 is true and 0 is false.