Basics

Note Client protocol reference is in progress. Most examples are only in Go.

This document describes binary protocol for ClickHouse TCP clients.

For lengths, packet codes and other cases the unsigned varint encoding is used. Use binary.PutUvarint and binary.ReadUvarint.

Note Signed varint is not used.

Variable length strings are encoded as (length, value), where length is varint and value is utf8 string.

Info Validate length to prevent OOM: 0 ≤ len < MAX

Encode

Decode

Hex dump

Base64

Go

Tip ClickHouse uses Little Endian for fixed size integers.

Hex dump

Base64