Snowflake to ClickHouse migration

This document provides an introduction to migrating data from Snowflake to ClickHouse.

Snowflake is a cloud data warehouse primarily focused on migrating legacy on-premise data warehousing workloads to the cloud. It is well-optimized for executing long-running reports at scale. As datasets migrate to the cloud, data owners start thinking about how else they can extract value from this data, including using these datasets to power real-time applications for internal and external use cases. When this happens, they often realize they need a database optimized for powering real-time analytics, like ClickHouse.

In this section, we'll compare the key features of ClickHouse and Snowflake.

Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing platform that provides a scalable and efficient solution for storing, processing, and analyzing large amounts of data. Like ClickHouse, Snowflake is not built on existing technologies but relies on its own SQL query engine and custom architecture.

Snowflake’s architecture is described as a hybrid between a shared-storage (shared-disk) architecture and a shared-nothing architecture. A shared-storage architecture is one where data is both accessible from all compute nodes using object stores such as S3. A shared-nothing architecture is one where each compute node stores a portion of the entire data set locally to respond to queries. This, in theory, delivers the best of both models: the simplicity of a shared-disk architecture and the scalability of a shared-nothing architecture.

This design fundamentally relies on object storage as the primary storage medium, which scales almost infinitely under concurrent access while providing high resilience and scalable throughput guarantees.

The image below from docs.snowflake.com shows this architecture:

Conversely, as an open-source and cloud-hosted product, ClickHouse can be deployed in both shared-disk and shared-nothing architectures. The latter is typical for self-managed deployments. While allowing for CPU and memory to be easily scaled, shared-nothing configurations introduce classic data management challenges and overhead of data replication, especially during membership changes.

For this reason, ClickHouse Cloud utilizes a shared-storage architecture that is conceptually similar to Snowflake. Data is stored once in an object store (single copy), such as S3 or GCS, providing virtually infinite storage with strong redundancy guarantees. Each node has access to this single copy of the data as well as its own local SSDs for cache purposes. Nodes can, in turn, be scaled to provide additional CPU and memory resources as required. Like Snowflake, S3’s scalability properties address the classic limitation of shared-disk architectures (disk I/O and network bottlenecks) by ensuring the I/O throughput available to current nodes in a cluster is not impacted as additional nodes are added.

Aside from the underlying storage formats and query engines, these architectures differ in a few subtle ways:

Compute resources in Snowflake are provided through a concept of warehouses. These consist of a number of nodes, each of a set size. While Snowflake doesn't publish the specific architecture of their warehouses, it is generally understood that each node consists of 8 vCPUs, 16GiB, and 200GB of local storage (for cache). The number of nodes depends on a t-shirt size, e.g. an x-small has one node, a small 2, medium 4, large 8, etc. These warehouses are independent of the data and can be used to query any database residing on object storage. When idle and not subjected to query load, warehouses are paused - resuming when a query is received. While storage costs are always reflected in billing, warehouses are only charged when active.

ClickHouse Cloud utilizes a similar principle of nodes with local cache storage. Rather than t-shirt sizes, users deploy a service with a total amount of compute and available RAM. This, in turn, transparently auto-scales (within defined limits) based on the query load - either vertically by increasing (or decreasing) the resources for each node or horizontally by raising/lowering the total number of nodes. ClickHouse Cloud nodes currently have a 1 CPU-to-memory ratio, unlike Snowflake's 1. While a looser coupling is possible, services are currently coupled to the data, unlike Snowflake warehouses. Nodes will also pause if idle and resume if subjected to queries. Users can also manually resize services if needed.

ClickHouse Cloud's query cache is currently node specific, unlike Snowflake's, which is delivered at a service layer independent of the warehouse. Based on benchmarks, ClickHouse Cloud's node cache outperforms Snowflake's.

Snowflake and ClickHouse Cloud take different approaches to scaling to increase query concurrency. Snowflake addresses this through a feature known as multi-cluster warehouses. This feature allows users to add clusters to a warehouse. While this offers no improvement to query latency, it does provide additional parallelization and allows higher query concurrency. ClickHouse achieves this by adding more memory and CPU to a service through vertical or horizontal scaling. We do not explore the capabilities of these services to scale to higher concurrency in this blog, focusing instead on latency, but acknowledge that this work should be done for a complete comparison. However, we would expect ClickHouse to perform well in any concurrency test, with Snowflake explicitly limiting the number of concurrent queries allowed for a warehouse to 8 by default. In comparison, ClickHouse Cloud allows up to 1000 queries to be executed per node.

Snowflake's ability to switch compute size on a dataset, coupled with fast resume times for warehouses, makes it an excellent experience for ad hoc querying. For data warehouse and data lake use cases, this provides an advantage over other systems.

Based on public benchmark data, ClickHouse outperforms Snowflake for real-time analytics applications in the following areas: