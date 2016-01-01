Amazon Redshift SQL translation guide
Data types
Users moving data between ClickHouse and Redshift will immediately notice that ClickHouse offers a more extensive range of types, which are also less restrictive. While Redshift requires users to specify possible string lengths, even if variable, ClickHouse removes this restriction and burden from the user by storing strings without encoding as bytes. The ClickHouse String type thus has no limits or length specification requirements.
Furthermore, users can exploit Arrays, Tuples, and Enums - absent from
Redshift as first-class citizens (although Arrays/Structs can be imitated
with
SUPER) and a common frustration of users. ClickHouse additionally
allows the persistence, either at query time or even in a table, of
aggregation states. This will enable data to be pre-aggregated, typically
using a materialized view, and can dramatically improve query performance
for common queries.
Below we map the equivalent ClickHouse type for each Redshift type:
|Redshift
|ClickHouse
SMALLINT
Int8 *
INTEGER
Int32 *
BIGINT
Int64 *
DECIMAL
UInt128,
UInt256,
Int128,
Int256,
Decimal(P, S),
Decimal32(S),
Decimal64(S),
Decimal128(S),
Decimal256(S) - (high precision and ranges possible)
REAL
Float32
DOUBLE PRECISION
Float64
BOOLEAN
Bool
CHAR
String,
FixedString
VARCHAR **
String
DATE
Date32
TIMESTAMP
DateTime,
DateTime64
TIMESTAMPTZ
DateTime,
DateTime64
GEOMETRY
|Geo Data Types
GEOGRAPHY
|Geo Data Types (less developed e.g. no coordinate systems - can be emulated with functions)
HLLSKETCH
AggregateFunction(uniqHLL12, X)
SUPER
Tuple,
Nested,
Array,
JSON,
Map
TIME
DateTime,
DateTime64
TIMETZ
DateTime,
DateTime64
VARBYTE **
String combined with
Bit and Encoding functions
UInt8,
UInt32,
UInt32 and
UInt64.
**ClickHouse’s String type is unlimited by default but can be constrained to specific lengths using Constraints.
DDL syntax
Sorting keys
Both ClickHouse and Redshift have the concept of a “sorting key”, which define
how data is sorted when being stored. Redshift defines the sorting key using the
SORTKEY clause:
Comparatively, ClickHouse uses an
ORDER BY clause to specify the sort order:
In most cases, you can use the same sorting key columns and order in ClickHouse
as Redshift, assuming you are using the default
COMPOUND type. When data is
added to Redshift, you should run the
VACUUM and
ANALYZE commands to re-sort
newly added data and update the statistics for the query planner - otherwise, the
unsorted space grows. No such process is required for ClickHouse.
Redshift supports a couple of convenience features for sorting keys. The first is
automatic sorting keys (using
SORTKEY AUTO). While this may be appropriate for
getting started, explicit sorting keys ensure the best performance and storage
efficiency when the sorting key is optimal. The second is the
INTERLEAVED sort key,
which gives equal weight to a subset of columns in the sort key to improve
performance when a query uses one or more secondary sort columns. ClickHouse
supports explicit projections, which achieve the
same end-result with a slightly different setup.
Users should be aware that the “primary key” concept represents different things in ClickHouse and Redshift. In Redshift, the primary key resembles the traditional RDMS concept intended to enforce constraints. However, they are not strictly enforced in Redshift and instead act as hints for the query planner and data distribution among nodes. In ClickHouse, the primary key denotes columns used to construct the sparse primary index, used to ensure the data is ordered on disk, maximizing compression while avoiding pollution of the primary index and wasting memory.