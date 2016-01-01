Amazon Redshift to ClickHouse migration

This document provides an introduction to migrating data from Amazon Redshift to ClickHouse.

Amazon Redshift is a cloud data warehouse that provides reporting and analytics capabilities for structured and semi-structured data. It was designed to handle analytical workloads on big data sets using column-oriented database principles similar to ClickHouse. As part of the AWS offering, it is often the default solution AWS users turn to for their analytical data needs.

While attractive to existing AWS users due to its tight integration with the Amazon ecosystem, Redshift users that adopt it to power real-time analytics applications find themselves in need of a more optimized solution for this purpose. As a result, they increasingly turn to ClickHouse to benefit from superior query performance and data compression, either as a replacement or a "speed layer" deployed alongside existing Redshift workloads.

For users heavily invested in the AWS ecosystem, Redshift represents a natural choice when faced with data warehousing needs. Redshift differs from ClickHouse in this important aspect – it optimizes its engine for data warehousing workloads requiring complex reporting and analytical queries. Across all deployment modes, the following two limitations make it difficult to use Redshift for real-time analytical workloads:

Redshift compiles code for each query execution plan, which adds significant overhead to first-time query execution. This overhead can be justified when query patterns are predictable and compiled execution plans can be stored in a query cache. However, this introduces challenges for interactive applications with variable queries. Even when Redshift is able to exploit this code compilation cache, ClickHouse is faster on most queries. See "ClickBench".

Redshift limits concurrency to 50 across all queues, which (while adequate for BI) makes it inappropriate for highly concurrent analytical applications.

Conversely, while ClickHouse can also be utilized for complex analytical queries it is optimized for real-time analytical workloads, either powering applications or acting as a warehouse acceleration later. As a result, Redshift users typically replace or augment Redshift with ClickHouse for the following reasons: