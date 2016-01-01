Overview Introduction page for this section

Connecting to PostgreSQL This page covers the following options for integrating PostgreSQL with ClickHouse: ClickPipes, PeerDB, PostgreSQL table engine, MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine.

Migrating data Part 1 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. Using a practical example, it demonstrates how to efficiently carry out the migration with a real-time replication (CDC) approach. Many of the concepts covered are also applicable to manual bulk data transfers from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

Rewriting PostgreSQL Queries Part 2 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. Using a practical example, it demonstrates how to efficiently carry out the migration with a real-time replication (CDC) approach. Many of the concepts covered are also applicable to manual bulk data transfers from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

Data modeling techniques Part 3 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. Using a practical example, it demonstrates how to model data in ClickHouse if migrating from PostgreSQL.