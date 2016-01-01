BigQuery
In this section of the docs, learn more about the similarities and differences between BigQuery and ClickHouse Cloud, as well as why you might want to migrate and how to do so.
|Page
|Description
|BigQuery vs ClickHouse Cloud
|The way resources are organized in ClickHouse Cloud is similar to BigQuery's resource hierarchy. We describe the specific differences in this article.
|Migrating from BigQuery to ClickHouse Cloud
|Learn about why you might want to migrate from BigQuery to ClickHouse Cloud.
|Loading Data
|A guide showing you how to migrate data from BigQuery to ClickHouse.