BigQuery

In this section of the docs, learn more about the similarities and differences between BigQuery and ClickHouse Cloud, as well as why you might want to migrate and how to do so.

BigQuery vs ClickHouse CloudThe way resources are organized in ClickHouse Cloud is similar to BigQuery's resource hierarchy. We describe the specific differences in this article.
Migrating from BigQuery to ClickHouse CloudLearn about why you might want to migrate from BigQuery to ClickHouse Cloud.
Loading DataA guide showing you how to migrate data from BigQuery to ClickHouse.