Deleting Data
In this section of the documentation, we will explore how to delete data in ClickHouse.
|Page
|Description
|Overview
|Provides an overview of the various ways to delete data in ClickHouse.
|Lightweight Deletes
|Learn how to use the Lightweight Delete to delete data.
|Delete Mutations
|Learn about Delete Mutations.
|Truncate Table
|Learn about how to use Truncate, which allows the data in a table or database to be removed, while preserving its existence.
|Drop Partitions
|Learn about Dropping Partitions in ClickHouse.