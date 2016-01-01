Skip to main content
Core Concepts

In this section of the documentation, you will learn some of the core concepts of how ClickHouse works.

Table partsLearn what table parts are in ClickHouse.
Table partitionsLearn what table partitions are and what they are used for.
Table part mergesLearn what table part merges are and what they are used for.
Primary indexesA deep dive into ClickHouse indexing including how it differs from other DB systems, how ClickHouse builds and uses a table's spare primary index and what some of the best practices are for indexing in ClickHouse.