Troubleshooting Billing Issues

Use of ClickHouse Cloud requires an active, working credit card. For 30 days after trial expiration or after your last successful payment, your services will continue to run. However, if we are unable to charge a valid credit card, cloud console functionality will be limited for your organization.

If a valid credit card is not added 30 days after trial expiration or your last successful payment, your data will be deleted.

If you are experiencing issues with your payment details or are unable to add a credit card, please contact our support team.