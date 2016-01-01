Skip to main content
Cloud IP Addresses

List of Static IPs

The tables below list the static IPs and S3 endpoints for each supported cloud and region in ClickHouse Cloud.

AWS

Egress IPs

RegionIPs
ap-northeast-135.73.179.23 54.248.225.163 54.65.53.160
ap-south-115.206.7.77 3.110.39.68 3.6.83.17
ap-southeast-146.137.240.41 52.74.24.166 54.254.37.170
ap-southeast-213.210.79.90 13.236.190.252 13.54.63.56
eu-central-118.197.49.136 3.64.109.93 3.74.177.59
eu-west-1108.128.86.193 34.240.176.195 54.73.98.215
eu-west-213.43.228.235 18.135.36.159 3.10.239.194
us-east-118.211.40.49 35.175.32.241 44.197.47.227 44.208.152.165 52.205.46.187 52.22.199.32
us-east-218.117.209.120 3.135.147.1 3.21.42.89
us-west-235.165.97.55 44.236.63.111 54.244.160.153

Ingress IPs

RegionIPs
ap-northeast-118.182.162.251 52.194.58.178 54.150.231.136
ap-south-115.206.78.111 3.6.185.108 43.204.6.248
ap-southeast-118.138.54.172 18.143.38.5 18.143.51.125
ap-southeast-23.105.241.252 3.24.14.253 3.25.31.112
eu-central-13.125.141.249 3.75.55.98 52.58.240.109
eu-west-179.125.122.80 99.80.3.151 99.81.5.155
eu-west-218.133.60.223 18.134.36.146 18.170.151.77
us-east-13.224.78.251 3.217.93.62 52.4.220.199 54.166.56.105 44.210.169.212 52.206.111.15
us-east-218.216.18.121 18.218.245.169 18.225.29.123
us-west-235.82.252.60 35.85.205.122 44.226.232.172

S3 Endpoints

RegionIPs
ap-northeast-1vpce-0047c645aecb997e7
ap-south-1vpce-0a975c9130d07276d
ap-southeast-1vpce-04c0b7c7066498854
ap-southeast-2vpce-0b45293a83527b13c
eu-central-1vpce-0c58e8f7ed0f63623
eu-west-1vpce-0c85c2795779d8fb2
eu-west-2vpce-0ecd990a9f380d784
us-east-1vpce-05f1eeb392b983932 vpce-0b8b558ea42181cf6
us-east-2vpce-09ff616fa76e09734
us-west-2vpce-0bc78cc5e63dfb27c

GCP

Egress IPs

RegionIPs
europe-west434.147.18.130 34.90.110.137 34.90.16.52 34.91.142.156 35.234.163.128
asia-southeast134.124.237.2 34.142.232.74 34.143.238.252 35.240.251.145 35.247.141.182
us-central134.136.25.254 34.170.139.51 34.172.174.233 34.173.64.62 34.66.234.85
us-east1104.196.202.44 34.74.136.232 104.196.211.50 34.74.115.64 35.237.218.133

Ingress IPs

RegionIPs
europe-west435.201.102.65
asia-southeast134.160.80.214
us-central135.186.193.237
us-east134.36.105.62

Azure

Egress IPs

RegionIPs
eastus220.109.60.147 20.242.123.110 20.75.77.143
westus320.14.94.21 20.150.217.205 20.38.32.164
germanywestcentral20.218.133.244 20.79.167.238 51.116.96.61

Ingress IPs

RegionIPs
eastus24.152.12.124
westus34.227.34.126
germanywestcentral4.182.8.168

Static IPs API

If you need to fetch the list of static IPs programmatically, you can use the following ClickHouse Cloud API endpoint: https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json. This API provides the endpoints for ClickHouse Cloud services, such as ingress/egress IPs and S3 endpoints per region and cloud.

If you are using an integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, it is possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access your instances. You can use this API to retrieve the public IPs and configure them in firewalls or Authorized networks in GCP or in Security Groups for Azure, AWS, or in any other infrastructure egress management system you are using.

For example, to allow access from a ClickHouse Cloud service hosted on AWS in the region ap-south-1, you can add the egress_ips addresses for that region:

For example, an AWS RDS instance running in us-east-2 that needs to connect to a ClickHouse cloud service should have the following Inbound security group rules:

AWS Security group rules

For the same ClickHouse Cloud service running in us-east-2, but this time connected to an MySQL in GCP, the Authorized networks should look like this:

GCP Authorized networks