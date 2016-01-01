Cloud IP Addresses
List of Static IPs
The tables below list the static IPs and S3 endpoints for each supported cloud and region in ClickHouse Cloud.
AWS
Egress IPs
|Region
|IPs
ap-northeast-1
35.73.179.23
54.248.225.163
54.65.53.160
ap-south-1
15.206.7.77
3.110.39.68
3.6.83.17
ap-southeast-1
46.137.240.41
52.74.24.166
54.254.37.170
ap-southeast-2
13.210.79.90
13.236.190.252
13.54.63.56
eu-central-1
18.197.49.136
3.64.109.93
3.74.177.59
eu-west-1
108.128.86.193
34.240.176.195
54.73.98.215
eu-west-2
13.43.228.235
18.135.36.159
3.10.239.194
us-east-1
18.211.40.49
35.175.32.241
44.197.47.227
44.208.152.165
52.205.46.187
52.22.199.32
us-east-2
18.117.209.120
3.135.147.1
3.21.42.89
us-west-2
35.165.97.55
44.236.63.111
54.244.160.153
Ingress IPs
|Region
|IPs
ap-northeast-1
18.182.162.251
52.194.58.178
54.150.231.136
ap-south-1
15.206.78.111
3.6.185.108
43.204.6.248
ap-southeast-1
18.138.54.172
18.143.38.5
18.143.51.125
ap-southeast-2
3.105.241.252
3.24.14.253
3.25.31.112
eu-central-1
3.125.141.249
3.75.55.98
52.58.240.109
eu-west-1
79.125.122.80
99.80.3.151
99.81.5.155
eu-west-2
18.133.60.223
18.134.36.146
18.170.151.77
us-east-1
3.224.78.251
3.217.93.62
52.4.220.199
54.166.56.105
44.210.169.212
52.206.111.15
us-east-2
18.216.18.121
18.218.245.169
18.225.29.123
us-west-2
35.82.252.60
35.85.205.122
44.226.232.172
S3 Endpoints
|Region
|IPs
ap-northeast-1
vpce-0047c645aecb997e7
ap-south-1
vpce-0a975c9130d07276d
ap-southeast-1
vpce-04c0b7c7066498854
ap-southeast-2
vpce-0b45293a83527b13c
eu-central-1
vpce-0c58e8f7ed0f63623
eu-west-1
vpce-0c85c2795779d8fb2
eu-west-2
vpce-0ecd990a9f380d784
us-east-1
vpce-05f1eeb392b983932
vpce-0b8b558ea42181cf6
us-east-2
vpce-09ff616fa76e09734
us-west-2
vpce-0bc78cc5e63dfb27c
GCP
Egress IPs
|Region
|IPs
europe-west4
34.147.18.130
34.90.110.137
34.90.16.52
34.91.142.156
35.234.163.128
asia-southeast1
34.124.237.2
34.142.232.74
34.143.238.252
35.240.251.145
35.247.141.182
us-central1
34.136.25.254
34.170.139.51
34.172.174.233
34.173.64.62
34.66.234.85
us-east1
104.196.202.44
34.74.136.232
104.196.211.50
34.74.115.64
35.237.218.133
Ingress IPs
|Region
|IPs
europe-west4
35.201.102.65
asia-southeast1
34.160.80.214
us-central1
35.186.193.237
us-east1
34.36.105.62
Azure
Egress IPs
|Region
|IPs
eastus2
20.109.60.147
20.242.123.110
20.75.77.143
westus3
20.14.94.21
20.150.217.205
20.38.32.164
germanywestcentral
20.218.133.244
20.79.167.238
51.116.96.61
Ingress IPs
|Region
|IPs
eastus2
4.152.12.124
westus3
4.227.34.126
germanywestcentral
4.182.8.168
Static IPs API
If you need to fetch the list of static IPs programmatically, you can use the following ClickHouse Cloud API endpoint:
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json. This API provides the endpoints for ClickHouse Cloud services, such as ingress/egress IPs and S3 endpoints per region and cloud.
If you are using an integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, it is possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access your instances. You can use this API to retrieve the public IPs and configure them in
firewalls or
Authorized networks in GCP or in
Security Groups for Azure, AWS, or in any other infrastructure egress management system you are using.
For example, to allow access from a ClickHouse Cloud service hosted on AWS in the region
ap-south-1, you can add the
egress_ips addresses for that region:
For example, an AWS RDS instance running in
us-east-2 that needs to connect to a ClickHouse cloud service should have the following Inbound security group rules:
For the same ClickHouse Cloud service running in
us-east-2, but this time connected to an MySQL in GCP, the
Authorized networks should look like this: