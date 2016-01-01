Cloud IP Addresses

The tables below list the static IPs and S3 endpoints for each supported cloud and region in ClickHouse Cloud.

Region IPs ap-northeast-1 35.73.179.23 54.248.225.163 54.65.53.160 ap-south-1 15.206.7.77 3.110.39.68 3.6.83.17 ap-southeast-1 46.137.240.41 52.74.24.166 54.254.37.170 ap-southeast-2 13.210.79.90 13.236.190.252 13.54.63.56 eu-central-1 18.197.49.136 3.64.109.93 3.74.177.59 eu-west-1 108.128.86.193 34.240.176.195 54.73.98.215 eu-west-2 13.43.228.235 18.135.36.159 3.10.239.194 us-east-1 18.211.40.49 35.175.32.241 44.197.47.227 44.208.152.165 52.205.46.187 52.22.199.32 us-east-2 18.117.209.120 3.135.147.1 3.21.42.89 us-west-2 35.165.97.55 44.236.63.111 54.244.160.153

Region IPs ap-northeast-1 18.182.162.251 52.194.58.178 54.150.231.136 ap-south-1 15.206.78.111 3.6.185.108 43.204.6.248 ap-southeast-1 18.138.54.172 18.143.38.5 18.143.51.125 ap-southeast-2 3.105.241.252 3.24.14.253 3.25.31.112 eu-central-1 3.125.141.249 3.75.55.98 52.58.240.109 eu-west-1 79.125.122.80 99.80.3.151 99.81.5.155 eu-west-2 18.133.60.223 18.134.36.146 18.170.151.77 us-east-1 3.224.78.251 3.217.93.62 52.4.220.199 54.166.56.105 44.210.169.212 52.206.111.15 us-east-2 18.216.18.121 18.218.245.169 18.225.29.123 us-west-2 35.82.252.60 35.85.205.122 44.226.232.172

Region IPs ap-northeast-1 vpce-0047c645aecb997e7 ap-south-1 vpce-0a975c9130d07276d ap-southeast-1 vpce-04c0b7c7066498854 ap-southeast-2 vpce-0b45293a83527b13c eu-central-1 vpce-0c58e8f7ed0f63623 eu-west-1 vpce-0c85c2795779d8fb2 eu-west-2 vpce-0ecd990a9f380d784 us-east-1 vpce-05f1eeb392b983932 vpce-0b8b558ea42181cf6 us-east-2 vpce-09ff616fa76e09734 us-west-2 vpce-0bc78cc5e63dfb27c

Region IPs europe-west4 34.147.18.130 34.90.110.137 34.90.16.52 34.91.142.156 35.234.163.128 asia-southeast1 34.124.237.2 34.142.232.74 34.143.238.252 35.240.251.145 35.247.141.182 us-central1 34.136.25.254 34.170.139.51 34.172.174.233 34.173.64.62 34.66.234.85 us-east1 104.196.202.44 34.74.136.232 104.196.211.50 34.74.115.64 35.237.218.133

Region IPs europe-west4 35.201.102.65 asia-southeast1 34.160.80.214 us-central1 35.186.193.237 us-east1 34.36.105.62

Region IPs eastus2 20.109.60.147 20.242.123.110 20.75.77.143 westus3 20.14.94.21 20.150.217.205 20.38.32.164 germanywestcentral 20.218.133.244 20.79.167.238 51.116.96.61

Region IPs eastus2 4.152.12.124 westus3 4.227.34.126 germanywestcentral 4.182.8.168

If you need to fetch the list of static IPs programmatically, you can use the following ClickHouse Cloud API endpoint: https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json . This API provides the endpoints for ClickHouse Cloud services, such as ingress/egress IPs and S3 endpoints per region and cloud.

If you are using an integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, it is possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access your instances. You can use this API to retrieve the public IPs and configure them in firewalls or Authorized networks in GCP or in Security Groups for Azure, AWS, or in any other infrastructure egress management system you are using.

For example, to allow access from a ClickHouse Cloud service hosted on AWS in the region ap-south-1 , you can add the egress_ips addresses for that region:

For example, an AWS RDS instance running in us-east-2 that needs to connect to a ClickHouse cloud service should have the following Inbound security group rules: