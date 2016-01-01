Data Catalogs
Beta feature. Learn more.
ClickHouse Cloud can connect directly to your open table format data catalogs, giving you access to your data lake tables without duplicating data. By integrating, your catalog's tables will appear as queryable databases inside ClickHouse. Setup is available via SQL command (DataLakeCatalog) and via the ClickHouse Cloud UI on the Data Sources tab.
Using the UI:
- Simplifies setup with a form using fields consistent with your Data Catalog objects
- Provides a single interface for active data catalog integrations
- Tests connection and credentials when saving
|Name
|Open Table Format Supported
|Support
|Version
|AWS Glue Catalog
|Iceberg
|Cloud & Core
|25.10+
|Lakekeeper
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Microsoft OneLake
|Iceberg
|Cloud & Core
|25.12+
|Nessie
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Polaris/Open Catalog
|Iceberg
|Core
|26.1+
|REST catalog
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Unity Catalog
|Iceberg (UniForm-enabled and managed), Delta
|Cloud (Iceberg only) & Core
|25.10+
We have more catalogs planned, including Horizon and S3 tables REST endpoint.