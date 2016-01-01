Data Catalogs

ClickHouse Cloud can connect directly to your open table format data catalogs, giving you access to your data lake tables without duplicating data. By integrating, your catalog's tables will appear as queryable databases inside ClickHouse. Setup is available via SQL command (DataLakeCatalog) and via the ClickHouse Cloud UI on the Data Sources tab.

Using the UI:

Simplifies setup with a form using fields consistent with your Data Catalog objects

Provides a single interface for active data catalog integrations

Tests connection and credentials when saving

Name Open Table Format Supported Support Version AWS Glue Catalog Iceberg Cloud & Core 25.10+ Lakekeeper Iceberg Core 25.10+ Microsoft OneLake Iceberg Cloud & Core 25.12+ Nessie Iceberg Core 25.10+ Polaris/Open Catalog Iceberg Core 26.1+ REST catalog Iceberg Core 25.10+ Unity Catalog Iceberg (UniForm-enabled and managed), Delta Cloud (Iceberg only) & Core 25.10+

We have more catalogs planned, including Horizon and S3 tables REST endpoint.