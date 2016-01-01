ClickHouse Cloud billing compliance

Your use of ClickHouse Cloud requires your organization to have an active and valid billing method configured. After your 30 day trial ends or your trial credits are depleted, whichever occurs first, you have the following billing options to continue using ClickHouse Cloud:

Billing option Description Direct PAYG Add a valid credit card to your organization to Pay-As-You-Go Marketplace PAYG Set up a Pay-As-You-Go subscription via a supported cloud marketplace provider Commited spend contract Enter into a committed spend contract directly or through a supported cloud marketplace

If your trial ends and no billing option has been configured for your organization, all your services will be stopped. If a billing method still has not been configured after two weeks, all your data will be deleted.

ClickHouse charges for services at the organization level. If we are ever unable to process a payment using your current billing method, you must update it to one of the three options listed above to avoid service disruption. See below for more details about payment compliance based on your chosen billing method.

You can pay for your ClickHouse Cloud usage monthly in arrears using a credit card. To add a credit card, follow these instructions.

Your monthly billing cycle for ClickHouse begins on the day the organization tier (Basic, Scale, or Enterprise) is selected, and the first service is created within the organization.

The credit card on file normally will be charged at the end of your monthly billing cycle, but payment charges will be accelerated if the intracycle amount due reaches $10,000 USD (more info on payment thresholds here).

The credit card on file must be valid, not expired, and have enough available credit to cover your invoice total. If, for any reason, we are unable to charge the full amount due, the following unpaid invoice restrictions will immediately apply:

You will only be able to scale up to 120 GiB per replica

You will not be able to start your services if stopped

You will not be able to start or create new services

We will attempt to process payment using the organization's configured billing method for up to 30 days. If payment is not successful after 14 days, all services within the organization will be stopped. If payment is still not received by the end of this 30 day period and we have not granted an extension, all data and services associated with your organization will be deleted.

Pay-As-You-Go billing can also be configured to charge an organization through one of our supported cloud marketplaces (AWS, GCP, or Azure). To sign up for Marketplace PAYG billing, follow these instructions.

Similar to billing via Direct PAYG, your monthly billing cycle with ClickHouse under Marketplace PAYG begins on the day the organization tier (Basic, Scale, or Enterprise) is selected and the first service is created within the organization.

However, because of the requirements of the marketplaces, we report the charges for your Pay-As-You-Go usage on an hour-by-hour basis. Note that you will be invoiced according to the terms of your agreement with that marketplace - typically on a calendar-month billing cycle.

As an example, if you create your first organization service on January 18, your first billing usage cycle in ClickHouse Cloud will run from January 18 until the end of the day on February 17. However, you may receive your first invoice from the cloud marketplace at the beginning of the month of February.

However, if your PAYG marketplace subscription is canceled or fails to renew automatically, billing will fall back to the credit card on file for the organization, if any. To add a credit card, please contact support for help. If a valid credit card has not been provided, the same unpaid invoice restrictions outlined above for Direct PAYG will apply - this includes service suspension and eventual data deletion.

You may purchase credits for your organization through a committed contract by:

Contacting sales to buy credits directly, with payment options including ACH or wire transfer. Payment terms will be set forth in the applicable order form. Contacting sales to buy credits through a subscription on one of our supported cloud marketplaces (AWS, GCP, or Azure). Fees will be reported to the applicable marketplace upon acceptance of the private offer and thereafter in accordance with the offer terms, but you will be invoiced according to the terms of your agreement with that marketplace. To pay through a marketplace, follow these instructions.

Credits applied to an organization (e.g. through committed contracts or refunds) are available for your use for the term specified in the order form or accepted private offer. Credits are consumed starting on the day credit was granted in billing periods based on the date the first organization tier (Basic, Scale, or Enterprise) is selected.

If an organization is not on a cloud marketplace committed contract and runs out of credits or the credits expire, the organization will automatically switch to Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) billing. In this case, we will attempt to process payment using the credit card on file for the organization, if any.

If an organization is on a cloud marketplace committed contract and runs out of credits, it will also automatically switch to PAYG billing via the same marketplace for the remainder of the subscription. However, if the subscription is not renewed and expires, we will then attempt to process payment using the credit card on file for the organization, if any.

In either scenario, if we are unable to charge the configured credit card, the unpaid invoice restrictions outlined above for Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) billing with a credit card will apply—this includes the suspension of services. However, for committed contract customers, we will contact you regarding any unpaid invoices before initiating data deletion. Data is not automatically deleted after any period of time.

If you’d like to add additional credits before your existing ones expire or are depleted, please contact us.

Go to the Billing section in the ClickHouse Cloud UI and click the 'Add Credit Card' button (shown below) to complete the setup. If you have any questions, please contact support for help.

If you want to pay through one of our supported marketplaces (AWS, GCP, or Azure), you can follow the steps here for help. For any questions related specifically to cloud marketplace billing, please contact the cloud service provider directly.

Helpful links for resolving issues with marketplace billing: