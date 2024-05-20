Mapping Windows Active Directory security groups to ClickHouse roles

This example shows how AD users that belong to different AD security groups can be given role access in ClickHouse. It also shows how a user may be added to multiple AD user groups so they can have access provided by multiple roles.

In this environment, we have the following:

A Windows Active Directory domain: marsnet2.local

A ClickHouse Cluster, cluster_1S_3R with 3 nodes on a cluster configuration of 1 shard, 3 replicas

with 3 nodes on a cluster configuration of 1 shard, 3 replicas 3 AD users

AD User Description clickhouse_ad_admin ClickHouse Admin user clickhouse_db1_user User with access to db1.table1 clickhouse_db2_user User with access to db2.table1 ch_db1_db2_user User with access to both db1.table1 and db2.table1

3 AD security groups

AD Group Description clickhouse_ad_admins ClickHouse Admins group clickhouse_ad_db1_users Group to map with access to db1.table1 clickhouse_ad_db2_users Group to map with access to db2.table1

Example AD Environment and UO structure:

Example AD Security Group Configuration:

Example AD User Configuration:

In Windows AD Users and Groups, add each user to their respective group(s), they will be mapped to the ClickHouse roles (example in the next step).

AD Security Group ClickHouse Role clickhouse_ad_admin clickhouse_ad_admins clickhouse_db1_user clickhouse_ad_db1_users clickhouse_db2_user clickhouse_ad_db2_users ch_db1_db2_user clickhouse_ad_db1_users and clickhouse_ad_db2_users

Example user group membership:

In ClickHouse config.xml , add the ldap_servers configuration to each ClickHouse node.

<ldap_servers>

<marsnet2_ad>

<host>marsdc1.marsnet2.local</host>

<port>389</port>

<bind_dn>{user_name}@marsnet2.local</bind_dn>

<user_dn_detection>

<base_dn>OU=Users,OU=ClickHouse,DC=marsnet2,DC=local</base_dn>

<search_filter>(&(objectClass=user)(sAMAccountName={user_name}))</search_filter>

</user_dn_detection>

<enable_tls>no</enable_tls>

</marsnet2_ad>

</ldap_servers>



xml tag Description Example Value ldap_servers Tag used to define the ldap servers that will be used by ClickHouse NA marsnet_ad This tag is arbitrary and is just a label to use to identify the server in <user_directories> section NA host FQDN or IP Address of Active Directory server or domain marsdc1.marsnet2.local port Active Directory Port, usually 389 for non-ssl or 636 for SSL 389 bind_dn Which user will be used to create the bind to AD, it can be a dedicated user if regular users are not allowed to {user_name}@marsnet2.local user_dn_detection Settings on how ClickHouse will find the AD users NA base_dn AD OU path to start the search for the users OU=Users,OU=ClickHouse,DC=marsnet2,DC=local search_filter ldap search filter to find the AD user ( & (objectClass=user)(sAMAccountName={user_name}))

Refer to documentation for full set of options: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/external-authenticators/ldap#ldap-server-definition

In ClickHouse config.xml , add the <user_directories> configuration with <ldap> entries to each ClickHouse node.

<user_directories>

<users_xml>

<path>users.xml</path>

</users_xml>

<local_directory>

<path>/var/lib/clickhouse/access/</path>

</local_directory>

<ldap>

<server>marsnet2_ad</server>

<role_mapping>

<base_dn>OU=Groups,OU=ClickHouse,DC=marsnet2,DC=local</base_dn>

<search_filter>(&(objectClass=group)(member={user_dn}))</search_filter>

<attribute>CN</attribute>

<scope>subtree</scope>

<prefix>clickhouse_</prefix>

</role_mapping>

</ldap>

</user_directories>



xml tag Description Example Value user_directories Defines which authenticators will be used NA ldap This contains the settings for the ldap servers, in this AD that will be used NA server This is the tag that was define in the <ldap_servers> section marsnet2_ad role_mapping definition on how the users authenticated will be mapped between AD groups and ClickHouse roles NA base_dn AD path that the system will use to start search for AD groups OU=Groups,OU=ClickHouse,DC=marsnet2,DC=local search_filter ldap search filter to find the AD groups ( & (objectClass=group)(member={user_dn})) attribute Which AD attribute field should be used to identify the user CN scope Which levels in the base DN the system should search for the groups subtree prefix Prefix for the names of the groups in AD, this prefix will be removed to find the roles in ClickHouse clickhouse_

Refer to documentation for full set of options: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/external-authenticators/ldap#ldap-external-user-directory

note::: Since the AD security groups were prefixed in the example - i.e. clickhouse_ad_db1_users - when the system retrieves them, the prefix will be removed and the system will look for a ClickHouse role called ad_db1_users to map to clickhouse_ad_db1_users . :::

Create example databases.

create database db1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R';

create database db2 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R';



Create example tables.

create table db1.table1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R'

(

id Int32,

column1 String

)

engine = MergeTree()

order by id;



create table db2.table1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R

(

id Int32,

column1 String

)

engine = MergeTree()

order by id;



Insert sample data.

insert into db1.table1

values

(1, 'a');



insert into db2.table1

values

(2, 'b');



Create ClickHouse Roles.

create role ad_admins on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R';

create role ad_db1_users on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R';

create role ad_db2_users on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R';



Grant the privileges to the roles.

GRANT SHOW, SELECT, INSERT, ALTER, CREATE, DROP, UNDROP TABLE, TRUNCATE, OPTIMIZE, BACKUP, KILL QUERY, KILL TRANSACTION, MOVE PARTITION BETWEEN SHARDS, ACCESS MANAGEMENT, SYSTEM, dictGet, displaySecretsInShowAndSelect, INTROSPECTION, SOURCES, CLUSTER ON *.* on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R' TO ad_admins WITH GRANT OPTION;



GRANT SELECT ON db1.table1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R' TO ad_db1_users;



GRANT SELECT ON db2.table1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_3R' TO ad_db2_users;



Test access for restricted db1 user. For example:

root@chnode1:/etc/clickhouse-server# clickhouse-client --user clickhouse_db1_user --password MyPassword123 --secure --port 9440 --host chnode1.marsnet.local

ClickHouse client version 24.1.3.31 (official build).

Connecting to chnode1.marsnet.local:9440 as user clickhouse_db1_user.

Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.1.3.





clickhouse :) select * from db1.table1;



SELECT *

FROM db1.table1



Query id: b04b92d6-5b8b-40a2-a92a-f06f15774930



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ a │

└────┴─────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



clickhouse :) select * from db2.table1;



SELECT *

FROM db2.table1



Query id: 7f7eaa44-7b47-4184-807a-6968a56057ad





Elapsed: 0.115 sec.



Received exception from server (version 24.1.3):

Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: clickhouse_db1_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query, it's necessary to have the grant SELECT(id, column1) ON db2.table1. (ACCESS_DENIED)



Test access for the user that has access to both databases, db1 and db2. For example:

root@chnode1:/etc/clickhouse-server# clickhouse-client --user ch_db1_db2_user --password MyPassword123 --secure --port 9440 --host chnode1.marsnet.local

ClickHouse client version 24.1.3.31 (official build).

Connecting to chnode1.marsnet.local:9440 as user ch_db1_db2_user.

Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.1.3.



clickhouse :) select * from db1.table1;



SELECT *

FROM db1.table1



Query id: 23084744-08c2-48bd-8635-a23438812026



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ a │

└────┴─────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.



clickhouse :) select * from db2.table1;



SELECT *

FROM db2.table1



Query id: f9954ec4-d8d9-4b5a-9f68-a7aa79a1bb4a



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 2 │ b │

└────┴─────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



Test access for the Admin user. For example: